One of the most challenging parts of player development in Major League Baseball is nurturing young pitching from the international free-agent market. While most pitchers go through a typical development cycle during their teenage years in the United States, players who grow up overseas don’t always follow a standard script to learn the game of baseball. That makes the ability to uncover hidden gems in the international free agent waters and develop them into capable big league pitchers an important job to sustaining an organization’s farm system. One of the most intriguing arms to fit this category for the New York Mets is right-hander Robert Dominguez, who is the focus of this week’s edition of Minor League Mondays.

MLB ・ 5 DAYS AGO