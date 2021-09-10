CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nicki Minaj's Husband Pleads Guilty To Failing To Register As A Sex Offender In California

Nicki Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty, has pleaded guilty for failing to register as a sex offender in California. Petty entered the plea Thursday during a virtual hearing with the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, according to court documents obtained by People. Petty, who married Minaj in...

thesource.com

Nicki Minaj’s Husband Kenneth Petty Facing 10 Years in Prison

Kenneth Petty, Nicki Minaj’s husband, has entered a plea deal for failing to register as a sex offender in the state of California. PEOPLE states the 43-year-old pleaded guilty during a virtual hearing on Thursday with the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California and now faces a max of 10 years in prison with a lifetime of supervised release.
hotnewhiphop.com

Nicki Minaj Shares Photos With Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, & Her Son "Papa Bear"

Nicki Minaj has shared pictures from her recent hang-out with Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, and luckily for us, we also got new snaps of the Queen's baby boy, affectionately referred to as "Papa Bear." Last week, Nicki Minaj shared some recent photos of her adorable little boy, Papa Bear, with...
enstarz.com

Nicki Minaj, Husband Gone Hiding After Failing to Bribe Rape Victim with This Whopping Amount? [Report]

After Kenneth Petty failed to register himself as a sex offender, the convicted rapist will possibly receive an order to attend a court hearing against his victim soon. Sources reported that Kenneth faced a civil lawsuit filed against him just in June for sexual assault. Petty's wife and the mother of their child, Nicki Minaj, had done everything to save their reputation and marriage by attempting to settle his case out of court.
hiphopwired.com

Anti-Vaxxer Vibes: Nicki Minaj Shoots Down COVID-19 Vaccines, Twitter Fails At Changing The Queen’s Mind

Nicki Minaj might not currently be a chart-topping star at the level she has been in the very recent past, but the Pink Friday artist still knows how to command the attention of the masses. Taking to Twitter, the rapper and social media superstar rattled off some anti-vaccine talking points that have fans trying and failing miserably to change the Queen’s mind.
myhot995.com

Nicki Minaj’s vaccine claims debunked by Trinidad health minister

It looks like Dr. Anthony Fauci isn't the only official who is refuting Nicki Minaj's recent comments regarding the COVID-19 vaccine. Trinidad and Tobago health minister Dr. Terrence Deyalsingh is, too. Earlier this week, Nicki, who was born in Trinidad, shared with fans that one of the reasons she did...
The Independent

Teen kidnapped by gang of four men found

The 13 year old boy went missing in Wisconsin has been found.An amber alert was issued in after Terrence Trammel of Milwaukee was last seen by his mother getting into a silver sedan. He was found hours after the alert was issued. His mother says he was taking out the trash as he was grabbed by four Black men. They lifted him into the car without his consent and immediately drove off, she said, according to local broadcaster WSAW. The car was believed to be either a Kia or an Impala.She estimates that is happened at roughly 8.40pm on 19 August near 59th and Center in the Midwestern city, according to law enforcement. Anyone with information was asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department.
crimevoice.com

Heroin Dealer Busted…again

September 4, 2021 – Ventura County, Ca. 24-year-old Thousand Oaks resident Ross Cumming has little apparent interest in any career involving legitimate, steady employment. Instead, since the age of 19—when he was first arrested as the suspected provider of heroin to a 16-year-old who died from an overdose of the controlled substance—by all accounts he has pursuing profits through the sales of drugs.
The Independent

Police investigating footage of prison officer appearing to kiss inmate

Police are investigating leaked hidden camera footage of a female prison officer appearing to kiss an inmate in his cell at a Scottish jail.The minute-long video shows an HMP Addiewell prisoner being filmed from behind as the officer enters the cell. The prisoner pushes the door closed and pulls in the officer by the arm for the kiss.The prisoner releases the officer’s arm, and the pair appear to speak briefly before the officer leaves the cell. Prison chiefs called in police to investigate the footage, which was reportedly filmed in recent weeks.A Police Scotland spokesperson told The Independent: “We are aware of the incident and inquiries are at an early stage to establish the full circumstances.”A spokesperson for HMP Addiewell, which is run by private company Sodexo, confirmed the officer no longer worked at the West Lothian prison.“We are unable to comment any further,” they added.HMP Addiewell houses about 700 men, including both those who are convicted and those awaiting trial.In 2019, inspectors described staffing levels at the prison as “far from ideal”.
Page Six

Former child star Matthew Mindler died by suicide: coroner

Former child star Matthew Mindler’s death has been ruled a suicide. The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office made the “manner of death” ruling Monday, though the exact cause of Mindler’s death is still pending the toxicology screen, TMZ reports. Mindler, 19, was found dead on Aug. 28, just three days after...
Black Enterprise

D.C. Police Officer Shoots and Kills A Black Man Who Was Asleep in Vehicle Footage Reveals

A police officer is under fire for shooting a Black man as he was sleeping in his vehicle based on video footage released to the public from a police officer’s body camera. According to NPR WAMU 88.5, a police officer from D.C. shot 10 rounds into a car that had a Black man who had fallen asleep in a car at a traffic light. The video footage that the police department released reveals the incident that took place last week on Wednesday.
houstonherald.com

Jailer recounts incident involving inmate

Tuesday morning’s session of the bench trial for former Texas County Sheriff James Sigman and his former jail administrator, Jennifer Tomaszewski, centered on the testimony of former jailer Lucas Cooperman who recounted an incident in which he and Tomaszewski restrained an inmate they believed to be dangerous. The case is...
Popculture

Actress Arrested After Cops Raid Her Home and Allegedly Find Drugs

Pori Moni, a popular Bangladeshi movie star and model, was arrested during a drug raid earlier this month. Mori, 28, later claimed she was framed. After three rounds of questioning with the police, she was ordered to go back to jail on Saturday. Back on Aug. 4, members of the...
