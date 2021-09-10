CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘Furiosa’: George Miller’s ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ Prequel Starring Anya Taylor-Joy Will Release in 2024

By John Squires
bloody-disgusting.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeorge Miller has been developing a Mad Max: Fury Road spinoff movie centered on Charlize Theron‘s Imperator Furiosa character, with The Witch and The New Mutants star Anya Taylor-Joy taking over the role. It’s a prequel simply titled Furiosa at this time, and we’ve learned today that the planned release date of June 23, 2023 has been bumped back a bit.

bloody-disgusting.com

Comments / 0

Related
MovieWeb

Is Megan Fox Officially Playing Poison Ivy in the DC Extended Universe?

Could playing the role of Poison Ivy in the DCEU be in the cards for Megan Fox? Many fans seem to think so after the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles star's assistant alluded to the potential casting on social media. On her Instagram Stories, Fox's assistant Madison Bigos posted an image of the actress along with a message reading, "poison ivy? expecting a call very soon."
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Marvel Reportedly Wants Chris Evans As Captain America In New Fantastic Four Movie

To most people, Chris Evans is likely primarily known as Steve Rogers a.k.a. Captain America thanks to his numerous appearances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) over the past decade. But before he became the First Avenger, Evans put on another pair of tights. Evans first portrayed Johnny Storm /...
MOVIES
Variety

New ‘Lost Boys’ Movie Starring Noah Jupe and Jaeden Martell Set at Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. is planning to take another bite out of 1980s cult hit “The Lost Boys,” with a modern day take starring Noah Jupe and Jaeden Martell. Jupe starred in the “A Quiet Place” films  and appeared in “The Undoing” and “Honey Boy,” while Martell was part of the “It” movies ensemble and starred in the “Defending Jacob” series as well as appearing in “Knives Out” and “Masters of Sex.” Jonathan Entwistle will direct with Randy McKinnon, who is working on “Static Shock” for Warner and DC, is writing the new version, the studio confirmed. Brian Kavanaugh-Jones and Fred Berger are producing through...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Hemsworth
Person
George Miller
Person
Anya Taylor Joy
Person
Charlize Theron
Person
Tom Hardy
ComicBook

One of Nicolas Cage's Best Movies Is Now on Hulu

Raising Arizona, the 1987 comedy from Joel and Ethan Coen, is now on Hulu. The film, which ranks 31st on the American Film Institute's "100 Years...100 Laughs" list and 45th on Bravo's "100 Funniest Movies" list, stars Nicolas Cage in one of his most acclaimed performances. He starred in the film alongside Holly Hunter (Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice), John Goodman (The Big Lebowski), and Frances McDormand (Fargo) in the crime comedy, which sees Cage playing H.I. "Hi" McDunnough, an ex-convict who met his wife when she was working as a police officer and took his mugshot after his arrest.
CELEBRITIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A Classic Tom Hardy Movie Is Dominating Netflix

Tom Hardy may be one of the most talented actors of his generation, with a string of acclaimed performances dating right back to his genuine breakout role in 2008’s biographical crime drama Bronson, but he’s only got a solitary Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor under his belt. Even...
MOVIES
MovieWeb

Sylvester Stallone Will Direct Nighthawks TV Remake Starring Frank Grillo

The Purge: Anarchy star Frank Grillo will continue his reign as an action hero in a limited series remake of the Sylvester Stallone neo-noir thriller, Nighthawks. The actor, who is best known for his roles in The Purge franchise, the television series Kingdom, and as Crossbones in the MCU, has now confirmed that the Nighthawks series will not only feature Grillo in the lead, but will be helmed by none other than Stallone himself.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A Great Sylvester Stallone Movie Just Arrived On Netflix

Despite boasting a long and illustrious career that’s seen him star in a number one box office hit in every decade since the 1970s, Sylvester Stallone will be the first person to tell you that he’s been written off more than once. Like one of his most famous creations says, “It ain’t over till it’s over”, something that’s applied to Sly on numerous occasions.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fury Road#Prequel#Tiff Review#Kicking Blood
wegotthiscovered.com

Disney Reportedly Wants Robert Downey Jr. To Lead A Major Franchise

Since gracefully bowing out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe at the end of Avengers: Endgame, Robert Downey Jr. has spent the two years relentlessly linked with a return as Iron Man in any number of projects, both real and entirely hypothetical, even though he said he’s done all that he can with Tony Stark.
MOVIES
Y105

The Cars From ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ Are Being Auctioned Off

If you’ve ever wanted to ride eternal, shiny and chrome, you will finally get your choice. (You might have to mortgage your home to do it, but you’ll have a chance, anyway.) That’s because 13 of the vehicles from the modern classic Mad Max: Fury Road are being auctioned off...
CARS
The Independent

Last Night in Soho review: Anya Taylor-Joy is magnificent in Edgar Wright’s uneven psychological thriller

Dir: Edgar Wright. Starring: Anya Taylor-Joy, Thomasin McKenzie, Matt Smith, Terence Stamp1960s Soho is brought to life brilliantly in Edgar Wright’s new psychological thriller (which premieres this weekend in the Venice Film Festival out of competition). Wright whisks his audience back into the heart of Swinging London, a period when James Bond movie Thunderball has just been released, singers like Cilla Black and Petula Clark are in the charts, and Carnaby Street is bustling with energy. Would-be singer Sandy (Anya Taylor-Joy) has just arrived in town. She is blonde, beautiful and with the voice and talent to match her...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Nightmare Alley’ Trailer: Guillermo del Toro and Bradley Cooper’s Star-Studded Film Noir

Guillermo del Toro is a master of horror, fantasy, and all things concerning monsters, which is why the first trailer for his latest directorial effort, “Nightmare Alley,” might come as a shock to his fans. Instead of going his traditional genre route, del Toro has instead crafted a full blown film noir for his follow-up to “The Shape of Water,” which grossed nearly $200 million worldwide and won the filmmaker his first Oscars for Best Picture and Best Director. How do you follow an Oscars darling? If you’re del Toro, you take on one of Hollywood’s most iconic genres and...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
In Style

Anya Taylor-Joy Isn't Resting on Her Laurels

Anya Taylor-Joy looks as if she were beamed here from another time. Much has been made of this fact, a function of those arresting eyes, the kind that must drive mascara wands into an identity crisis. Or, in the words of one YouTube commenter: "Anya's face is like a cinematographer's cheat code." But for our purposes? The Golden Globe–winning, Emmy-nominated actress kinda was beamed here. Not only is she in California while I'm in New York, but the era of the Celebrity Zoom Interview (Tell me about that painting! Ooh, and what are those?) has not quite drawn to a close. The indefatigable 25-year-old has done six years of back-to-back projects, notably Netflix's juggernaut hit The Queen's Gambit and Autumn de Wilde's adaptation of Emma. And now she is headed to Iceland to film additional scenes for Robert Eggers's upcoming The Northman. So, cinematic as it might sound for us to have found each other in an airport, logic has dictated that I stay in my kitchen and she stays at a friend's house in Los Angeles, where…where…OK, what are those?
CELEBRITIES
ramascreen.com

Watch This New Official Trailer For LAST NIGHT IN SOHO Starring Anya Taylor-Joy

Check out this official new trailer for #LastNightInSoho movie. Focus Features will release LAST NIGHT IN SOHO in theaters on October 29, 2021. Story: In acclaimed director Edgar Wright’s psychological thriller, Eloise, an aspiring fashion designer, is mysteriously able to enter the 1960s where she encounters a dazzling wannabe singer, Sandie. But the glamour is not all it appears to be and the dreams of the past start to crack and splinter into something far darker.
MOVIES
carthrottle.com

Fancy Buying A Collection Of Mad Max: Fury Road Vehicles?

An auction house in Australia is inviting "expressions of madness" for 13 vehicles used in the production of Mad Max: Fury Road. In 2015’s Mad Max: Fury Road, there were two kinds of characters: humans played by the likes of Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron, and the cars. These mashed-up vehicles were integral to the story and had a very carefully thought out aesthetic to go with the post-apocalyptic setting. And thanks to George Miller’s insistence on sticking to practical effects wherever possible, they were real - all 150 of them.
ENTERTAINMENT
flickeringmyth.com

Mad Max spinoff Furiosa pushed back to 2024

It looks like we’re going to have to wait a little longer for a return to The Wasteland, as Warner Bros. Pictures has pushed back the release of George Miller’s upcoming Mad Max: Fury Road spinoff Furiosa back a year to 2024. The prequel, which has cast Anya Taylor-Joy (The...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy