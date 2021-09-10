CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spireon Expands to India, Appoints Technology Veteran to Head Business Operations

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpireon, the vehicle intelligence company, just announced the launch of its subsidiary, Spireon Telematics India Pvt. Ltd. Located in India’s Silicon Valley and world’s fastest growing tech hub, Bengaluru, Spireon Telematics India will be led by technology veteran, Pranab Das, who will oversee a growing team that currently comprises 40 engineers.

Sourcing Journal

Maersk Acquires Fashion Logistics Startup

This is Maersk’s third acquisition this year within e-commerce logistics and it comes through its venture capital arm, Maersk Growth. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Gap Inc. Unveils UK Joint Venture

The San Francisco clothing company is making good on the asset-light European strategy it announced last year. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
MySanAntonio

Coast Appliances Expands its Operations in Ontario

Canada’s largest appliance retailer opens new location in Brampton. Coast Appliances has recently opened a new location in Brampton, Ontario, making it the company’s third location in the province and 18th across the country. The new store is located in the Trinity Common Mall on Great Lakes Drive, a popular shopping destination with excellent customer access and a number of complimentary retail services.
RETAIL
#Tech#Cars#Silicon Valley#India Engineering#Gps#Goldstar#Lojack#Fleetlocate#Nspire
Blume Global grows with investment from London-based Bridgepoint Group

Supply chain technology company Blume Global is furthering its growth trajectory with an equity investment from London-based Bridgepoint Group, the company said today. Bridgepoint joins funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management and EQT as equity investors. Blume Global did not disclose the investment amount, but said the funding is based on a $500 million valuation of the firm from December. Launched in 2018, Blume Global provides a cloud-first, intelligent operating platform for global supply chain processes. The digital solution allows shippers, logistics service providers, and carriers to work together on a common data-driven platform to reduce waste and inefficiencies through visibility, automation, and optimization, according to the company. “When we launched Blume Global in 2018, we saw an opportunity to build a cloud-based digital operating platform for global supply chains that leverages modern technologies and machine learning to optimize and automate operations,” Pervinder Johar, Blume Global’s CEO, said in a statement announcing the funding. “Since then, we have only seen increased demand for a supply chain transparency and orchestration platform like ours. We are thrilled by this new investment from Bridgepoint Group to help fund our continued growth.” Blume Global has added more than 100 employees since January in the United States, Hong Kong, Europe, and India. The company said it will use the new funding to support research, product development, and sales efforts worldwide. Company leaders said the firm’s mission is to reduce $1 trillion of waste from global supply chains, lower carbon emissions, and make technology accessible to millions of small to medium businesses. There are more than 10,000 companies on Blume Global’s platform, including some of the largest shippers, ocean carriers, railroads, and global freight forwarders.
BUSINESS
GEODIS Partners with AHS to Implement Exotec Robotic Solution to Optimize e-Commerce Fulfillment

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 15, 2021, GEODIS, a global leading transport and logistics provider, and Advanced Handling Systems (AHS, LLC), a full-service provider of integrated fulfillment and distribution solutions, today announced a new partnership to implement the Exotec Skypod System into GEODIS’ eLogistics site in Nashville, Tenn. The cutting-edge robotic system will allow GEODIS to optimize the e-Commerce fulfillment process on behalf of its emerging direct-to-consumer customers.
NASHVILLE, TN
JuicyScore ropes in Manish Thakwani As Head of Business Development In India

JuicyScore, a global leader in anti-fraud and risk management solutions , today announced the appointment of. as Head of Business Development - India. In this role, Manish will lead the set up of. JuicyScore. ’s business in the region and engage closely to acquire clients in bullish sectors such as...
BUSINESS
AutoScheduler.AI Named a Gartner Cool Vendor

Austin, TX – (September 16, 2021) – AutoScheduler.AI, an innovative Warehouse Management System (WMS) accelerator, announces mention in Gartner® “Cool Vendors™ in Supply Chain Execution Technologies, 2021” report, published September 9, 2021. The report is written by Gartner analysts Dwight Klappich, Carly West, Oscar Sanchez Duran, Bart De Muynck, and Simon Tunstall. [1]
SOFTWARE
NP Digital Expands in UK with Former iProspect Global Head of Business Development Brandon Smith

US-Based Performance Marketing Leader Accelerates Growth with Strategic Hire to enter UK and EMEA region. NP Digital, a leader in performance marketing and officially named the 21st fastest growing business in the US by Inc. 5000, announces the continued expansion of its global business with the addition of a new hire. The agency welcomes former iProspect head of global business development, Brandon Smith, as its new Managing Director of NP Digital UK to head up local and regional growth. The UK is a critically important market and gateway to further NP Digital’s EMEA expansion, building on the rapid growth already seen in the US and other global markets.
BUSINESS
First Fully Automated Terminal in Australia – Victoria International Container Terminal – Continues

Oakland, CA — September 15, 2021 — Navis, the provider of operational technologies and services that unlock greater performance and efficiency for leading organizations throughout the global shipping industry, announced that Victoria International Container Terminal (VICT) – the first fully automated terminal in Australia– has completed its automation upgrade of Navis’ N4 TOS. This modernization effort notes VICT’s ongoing commitment to optimizing operations, reducing turnaround times and delivering unprecedented efficiency in key areas of the terminal – including the gate and container yard.
INDUSTRY
Locus Robotics collects $50 million in new funding for AMRs

Warehouse automation provider Locus Robotics today gained new fuel to develop its autonomous mobile robot (AMR) technology for fulfillment tasks, thanks to a $50 million funding round. Massachusetts-based Locus Robotics said the new backing would facilitate continued growth and expansion into new markets around the globe, and more effectively meet...
ENGINEERING
TrueCommerce expands connectivity network in acquisition of EDI and API provider

Logistics connectivity provider TrueCommerce is continuing its strategy of expanding market share through acquisitions, announcing today it has bought DiCentral, a provider of application programming interface (API) connections between trading partners. According to Pittsburgh-based TrueCommerce, the move will fuel the growth of its global network, deepen its solutions portfolio, and...
BUSINESS
China expands global dominance in 5G technology

China continues to lead global growth in the next generation of telecommunications technology with the expansion of the country's 5G network, according to the Minister of Industry and Information Technology Xiao Yaqing. "China has built more than one million 5G base stations, which is over 70% of the world market....
TECHNOLOGY
Accelerated Technologies Holding Corp. (OTC Markets: "ATHC") Further Strengthens its Advisory Board with Appointment of Veteran Payment Processing Professional, Entrepreneur, and Business Leader Stephanie Lusher Wooten

Executive with proven track record in merchant services, payment processing, sales channel development , and blockchain Stephanie Lusher Wooten joins Accelerated Technologies Holding Corporation advisory board. NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Accelerated Technologies Holding Corp. (OTC PINK:ATHC) today announced the addition of Stephanie Lusher Wooten...
BUSINESS
Wabtec teams with rail partners on green logistics, network utilization, job creation

A trio of rail industry players will create a “Freight Rail Innovation Institute” designed to help cut emissions, improve network utilization and safety, and create jobs in the sector, according to an announcement Friday by Carnegie Mellon University, Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (G&W), and rail technology provider Wabtec Corp. The...
TRAFFIC
Staying on trend: interview with Torsten Mueller

Levi Strauss & Co. may have made its mark on the fashion world with denim work clothes, but it has continuously moved with the times, updating and expanding its product line to reflect changing consumer tastes. Founded in San Francisco in 1853, Levi’s today manages a worldwide supply chain that, due to Covid-19, recently had to adapt to changes in customer shopping preferences as well. Sales remained strong during the pandemic—after all, homebound consumers still needed comfortable clothes—but the shift from store-based sales to online purchasing led the company to enhance its omnichannel distribution capabilities and accelerate its digital transformation.
APPAREL
KUECKER PULSE INTEGRATION WELCOMES MICHAEL TOBIAS, PROJECT MANAGER

Kuecker Pulse Integration (KPI) is proud to announce and welcome Michael Tobias as the company’s Project Manager. Michael joins the KPI family with 14+ years in the manufacturing industry with multiple years of international experience working for manufacturing organizations in North America and Europe. Michael most recently held position at Elle-Erre S.R.L. as Project Manager. He has led $20MM+ industrial automation projects and while working for Ashland Conveyor Products as Sales Application Engineer, where he increased sales 41% year over year.
CINCINNATI, OH
KUECKER PULSE INTEGRATION WELCOMES JACOB EINBERGER, SENIOR PROGRAM MANAGER - PROTEIN

Kuecker Pulse Integration (KPI) is proud to announce and welcome Jacob Einberger as the company’s Senior Program Manager - Protein. Jake joins the KPI family with 20+ years in supply chain industry and business analytics. He has over 15 years’ experience in leadership, leading global teams to ensure successful completion of company projects, product launches, and developing effective work plans to achieve business goals. He most recently held the position of Senior Director of Fresh Supply Planning for Smithfield Foods where he led a team of 12 Production Planners across 10 facilities for the world’s largest pork company.
AGRICULTURE

