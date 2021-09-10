CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson lands commitment from 2023 WR Nathaniel Joseph

By Hayes Fawcett about 21 hours
Clemson's first commit in their 2023 class comes from Miami (Florida) pass catcher Nathaniel Joseph. (Photo via Joseph's Twitter)

Miami Edison consensus junior four-star wide receiver Nathaniel Joseph committed to Clemson on Friday, choosing the Tigers over Florida, Florida State, and Texas A&M.

Joseph, who is 5-foot-8 and 170 pounds, said he felt like Clemson had the best fit.

“I feel like I can have a big impact there,” Joseph said. “They are in need of a slot guy, and I have the ability to fill that role. I also can be a big contribution in special teams with kick and punt returns.”

Joseph said the bonds he built with the Clemson coaches were key in his decision.

“I have a great relationship with the staff at Clemson,” he said. “The staff loves me. I built the biggest relationship with coach (Tyler) Grisham, the wide receiver coach.

“We talk all the time about life and life after football. He has been recruiting me for a long time and never lost contact with me. Building that relationship was big for me.”

Joseph said he saw what he needed to see when he took an unofficial visit to Clemson earlier this summer.

“My visit to Clemson was great,” Joseph said. “They showed lots of love and it was a great experience. I was able to meet some of the current players on the team, take a tour of the facilities and work out with the wide receiver coach. The atmosphere was amazing, I loved it there.”

Joseph will visit Clemson again on Oct. 30 when the Tigers play Florida State in Death Valley.

On3.com

5 Things: USC 45 - WSU 14

WeAreSC’s Erik McKinney, Greg Katz and Marc Kulkin give their picks for 5 Things from USC’s win against Washington State, including player of the game, play of the game, unexpected occurrence, expected outcome and biggest takeaway.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Big-Time 4-Star Alemany CB Ephesians Prysock Commits To USC!

As if it were coordinated between Donte Williams and Four-Star Alemany CB Ephesians Prysock before the USC-Washington St. game, Prysock announced his commitment to the Trojans as soon as the game in Pullman was in hand. We’d been telling our subscribers since a June workout Prysock had with Donte that...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Buckeyes offensive lineman, captain exits vs. Tulsa

All signs point to Ohio State missing a preseason All-American offensive lineman for the remainder of Saturday’s game. Offensive guard Thayer Munford exited the Buckeyes game against Tulsa in the first quarter with the help of trainers. An apparent leg injury, he limped off the field but needed two trainers...
NFL
On3.com

Real time analysis: Final - Penn State 28 Auburn 20

Welcome into Real-time Analysis, our live play-by-play blog that runs throughout every Auburn football game. Tonight, we will be breaking down everything that transpires during Auburn’s top 25 matchup at Penn State. This will be a stream of consciousness on things happening in the game as we analyze the hows...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Box Score: Kentucky 28, Chattanooga 23

Kentucky Football escaped a close call against FCS opponent Chattanooga today with a 28-23 victory to move to 3-0 on the year. The Wildcats offense did not meet expectations as a 32-point favorite, but Wan’Dale Robinson still got his 100+ yards for a third consecutive game at wide receiver. Robinson’s quarterback, Will Levis, went 23-for-35 with two touchdowns and two interceptions; Izayah Cummings caught one of those touchdowns, the first of his career.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
On3.com

