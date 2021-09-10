Clemson lands commitment from 2023 WR Nathaniel Joseph

Clemson's first commit in their 2023 class comes from Miami (Florida) pass catcher Nathaniel Joseph. (Photo via Joseph's Twitter)

Miami Edison consensus junior four-star wide receiver Nathaniel Joseph committed to Clemson on Friday, choosing the Tigers over Florida, Florida State, and Texas A&M.

Joseph, who is 5-foot-8 and 170 pounds, said he felt like Clemson had the best fit.

“I feel like I can have a big impact there,” Joseph said. “They are in need of a slot guy, and I have the ability to fill that role. I also can be a big contribution in special teams with kick and punt returns.”

Joseph said the bonds he built with the Clemson coaches were key in his decision.

“I have a great relationship with the staff at Clemson,” he said. “The staff loves me. I built the biggest relationship with coach (Tyler) Grisham, the wide receiver coach.

“We talk all the time about life and life after football. He has been recruiting me for a long time and never lost contact with me. Building that relationship was big for me.”

Joseph said he saw what he needed to see when he took an unofficial visit to Clemson earlier this summer.

“My visit to Clemson was great,” Joseph said. “They showed lots of love and it was a great experience. I was able to meet some of the current players on the team, take a tour of the facilities and work out with the wide receiver coach. The atmosphere was amazing, I loved it there.”

Joseph will visit Clemson again on Oct. 30 when the Tigers play Florida State in Death Valley.