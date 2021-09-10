CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Germany, Bayern Munich Player Jerome Boateng Convicted of Domestic Violence

Cover picture for the articleLyon center back Jerome Boateng was ordered to pay a €1.8 million ($2.1 million) fine after being found guilty of domestic violence against a former partner on Thursday. The Associated Press reported Boateng avoided a suspended prison sentence of 1.5 years, which was sought by prosecutors in Germany after he was charged with willful bodily harm and verbal abuse of former partner Sherin Senler in July 2018.

