Unvaccinated people 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19: CDC

By Kyle Kandetzki
1010WINS
1010WINS
 8 days ago

The three vaccines were a collective 86% effective at stopping virus hospitalization – but Moderna’s protection clocked in at 95%, while Pfizer hit 80% and J&J’s was 60%.

