Texarkana man shot, 2 brothers arrested on other charges

TEXARKANA, Texas - A shooting on Belt Road in Texarkana, Texas left a 35-year-old man with a bullet wound to the abdomen Thursday night. Police said the victim was taken to Christus St. Michaels Police received a shooting call from a house in the 300 block of Belt Road last night at 7:36. Officers found a 35 year old man inside the home with at least one gunshot wound to his abdomen. He was transported to Christus St. Michael hospital where he is listed in critical but stable condition.