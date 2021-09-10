CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
12 sustainable, Indigenous-owned brands to support

By Dawn Hammon
Cover picture for the articleIndigenous people are the original stewards of the land, a tradition that has continued through the centuries. Today, businesses from all areas of commerce are owned by native people who understand the need for sustainable products. These companies honor that connection to the planet and its inhabitants, giving consumers a way to support native heritage while making purchasing decisions that protect the environment. Here are some Indigenous-owned brands you can support.

