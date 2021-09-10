CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

Are California Home Buyers Desperate Enough To Buy Former Meth Labs?

By Rebekah Gonzalez
KHYL V101.1
KHYL V101.1
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

California's housing crisis has forced potential home buyers to be less picky about the homes they'll consider buying. But just how desperate are they?

v1011sacramento.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Hassie Harrison Living the Dream Buying New $2.5 Million California Home

It looks like appearing on a wildly popular television – and coming from a wealthy family – series really pays. Just ask “Yellowstone” star Hassie Harrison. The 31-year-old actress has just dropped $2.5 million on a new California home, according to Taste of Country. Talk about living the dream! Harrison’s new home is located near Los Angeles in the canyons and it is described as “a beautiful hacienda-style home.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
aba.com

Helping Home Buyers Navigate a Hot Housing Market

The combination of relentlessly increasing home prices and still historically low but likely climbing mortgage rates has created a bevy of issues for borrowers and potentially their lenders, who continue to see plenty of business as borrowers’ needs shift. The most potent trend in today’s mortgage lending market is ever-increasing...
REAL ESTATE
farmandforest.com

Hope is on the Horizon for Home Buyers!

According to Danielle Hale, Realtor.com chief economist, low mortgage rates are an important factor helping prospective homebuyers. "Despite the ongoing challenges of today's housing market, including limited inventory, lightning-fast home sales and competition from investors with deep pockets, many buyers are finding ways to persist until they find and close on a home," said Hale.
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
State
California State
Local
California Government
kyma.com

Men airdrops meth over California; receives multi-year sentence

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (AP) — A man from Mexico has been sentenced to federal prison for trying to distribute methamphetamine dropped into the California desert by an airplane. The U.S. attorney's office says Juan Carlos Iturriaga-Centeno was sentenced Monday to more than five years in federal prison. Prosecutors say Iturriaga-Centeno...
CALIFORNIA STATE
nolangroupmedia.com

Kentucky property buyers prepared to buy former meth labs (at a 43% discount), reveals survey

Throughout the pandemic, people across the country have been moving out of city centers into more suburban neighborhoods in pursuit of more space, now that so many are working from home. Record prices with low inventory means that buyers are becoming more desperate to secure a home, with many foregoing their previous ‘red lines’ in order to secure a deal. However, according to a survey by Rehabs.com, there appears to be one type of property that few potential buyers are unwilling to compromise on: former drug houses.
KENTUCKY STATE
newschannel6now.com

Clayton Homes buys former ATCO building, plans to hire up to 200 employees

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Clayton Homes plans to create between 180 and 200 jobs after purchasing the former ATCO building from the Wichita Falls Economic Development Corporation (WFEDC) for $1 million. The jobs have a projected capital investment of $15-$20 million. “We first started working with leadership from Clayton...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Buyers#Chemicals
wflx.com

Competitive home buyer market puts strain on rental inventory

Homes and apartments are being taken off listings sight unseen with buyers paying above the asking price. It may seem like we are talking about the home-buyer market, but it's happening in the rental market too. This is impacting renters who are seeing price hikes across Florida. The cost of...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
probuilder.com

Wildfires, Droughts Not Dealbreakers for California Buyers

Homeowner Jenny Hess says the great weather and calm environment are two of her favorite things about living in California—except when she’s worried about wildfires or running out of water. Hess fled New York City at the height of the pandemic last year to find solace in California, and although a wildfire nearly burned down her sister’s home a few months later, Hess decided to purchase a $2.295 million three-bedroom home shortly after. The Wall Street Journal reports that home sales often pause during and right after wildfires, but always pick up again a few weeks later. And sales in the state's wine country reached record highs during the second quarter of 2021.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Summit Daily News

Home buying and selling tips

Buying or selling a home with the help of Summit REALTORS® provides not only peace of mind, but reassurance that you are using a local professional to guide you through the entire process. “You wouldn’t go on a challenging hike with a guide that has never been on the mountain,...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
CBS Sacramento

Folsom Remains Hottest Sacramento-Area ZIP Code For Prospective Home Buyers, Zillow Says

FOLSOM (CBS13) — Competition remains high in the Sacramento area’s red hot housing market. Recently, there have been some signs of a softening in home values and rents. Zillow’s most recent market report how’s that home inventory has risen for the fourth month in a row, which will ease the competition between buyers. Still, the Sacramento metro area remains a popular target for home buyers – with some ZIP codes more popular than others. Zillow tracks page views of for-sale listings per ZIP code, using it to determine the hottest areas in any given market. From their numbers, the 95630 ZIP code – which encompasses Folsom – remains the area prospective buyers are searching the most, despite the typical home value being $712,645. The other hottest ZIP codes in the Sacramento area include (by descending search interest) 95661 in Roseville, 95757 in Elk Grove, 95624 also in Elk Grove, and 95746 in Granite Bay. Zillow’s analysts say they expect the housing market to remain hot for the foreseeable future.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Lima News

How more homes may be for sale soon

The American housing market has been red hot. The combination of low borrowing rates, strong demand for more living and work-from-home space as the pandemic wears on and tight supply has driven up prices. In July, the average price of a home was $360,000 – up almost 20 percent in...
REAL ESTATE
Motley Fool

These Are Home Buyers' Top Concerns, a Survey Shows

It's a tough time to buy a home. Here's what has house hunters worried. Buying a home is a serious undertaking, so it's natural to have concerns going into the process. This especially holds true in today's tight housing market. According to a recent Opendoor survey of 850 people, here are the top things today's buyers are worried about.
REAL ESTATE
magazine.realtor

Top College Towns for Home Buyers

College towns have long had the reputation of being achievers when it comes to real estate investments. They can also offer a great home for young adults, families, and retirees. Realtor.com®’s research team evaluated nearly 200 cities with at least 10,000 residents--where undergraduates comprise at least 20% of the population....
REAL ESTATE
KHYL V101.1

KHYL V101.1

Sacramento, CA
731
Followers
402
Post
181K+
Views
ABOUT

Sacramento's #1 For Throwbacks

 https://v1011fm.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy