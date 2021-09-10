CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

D.C. Dispatch: Biden administration takes aim at meatpacking industry

By Katie Akin
Iowa Capital Dispatch
Iowa Capital Dispatch
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QXNZU_0bsNMhMi00

Welcome to the D.C. Dispatch, our round-up of Iowa news from the nation’s capital. This week, Biden administration officials promised action against major meatpackers that have driven up grocery store prices. Iowa lawmakers stayed focused on an upcoming budget bill and the CyHawk game this weekend.

Biden administration takes aim at meat conglomerates

Brian Deese, director of the National Economic Council, and U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said Wednesday that a lack of competition among meat processors has caused rising prices for pork, beef and poultry at the grocery store.

“Just four large conglomerates control the majority of the market for [beef, pork and poultry], and the data show that these companies have been raising prices while generating record profits during the pandemic,” according to a White House release .

The Biden administration and the USDA intend to enforce antitrust measures and prohibit price-fixing by major meat processing companies. They also announced a $1.4 billion relief program that includes $600 payments for farm and meatpacking workers impacted by COVID-19.

U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley commended the announcement Wednesday.

“Family farmers in Iowa, especially our independent livestock and poultry producers, have worked through tough year after tough year,” he wrote in a statement . “Additional pandemic assistance and expanded emergency aid to those affected by the drought and extreme weather will help bring some much-needed stability to those who produce our food.”

Iowa’s senior senator also promoted his legislation that would increase transparency in cattle markets .

Lawmakers prepare for budget fight

As Democrats toil away on the details of the massive reconciliation bill, Republicans have criticized the price tag and a lack of transparency in the process.

The budget bill could include up to $3.5 trillion in spending over 10 years. The legislation is moving “full speed ahead,” according to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer .

Grassley joined with other Republicans on the Senate Finance Committee to ask that they be allowed to vet the spending proposa l. In a statement, Grassley said Democrats had withheld the text of the legislation so far.

“Legislation as unprecedented as the Democrats’ rumored proposal should be fully vetted and afforded appropriate opportunity for debate,” the letter reads.

Sen. Joni Ernst tweeted a video of her appearance on Fox News , arguing that the bill would be a “radical expansion of social welfare programs.”

“We have to get our economy up and going, and this level of spending by the federal government is not going to solve that problem,” she said.

What about biofuels?

Iowa’s lone Democrat, Rep. Cindy Axne, announced this week that she had secured $1 billion for biofuels in the initial draft of the reconciliation bill. Axne had criticized the bipartisan infrastructure proposal for not including biofuels funding.

The House Science, Space, and Technology Committee also adopted two biofuels amendments from Rep. Randy Feenstra. His proposals would make biofuels eligible for new streams of Department of Energy funding and would fund biofuel research for aviation.

Haley endorses Hinson

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley endorsed Rep. Ashley Hinson this week. Haley directed Twitter users to donate to her “Stand for America” PAC to support Hinson.

Friendly football bets abound ahead of CyHawk game

Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks and Feenstra made a bet ahead of Saturday’s Iowa-Iowa State game. Feenstra will support Iowa State University, located in Feenstra’s 4th district. Miller-Meeks is rooting for the University of Iowa.

The post D.C. Dispatch: Biden administration takes aim at meatpacking industry appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch .

Comments / 1

Related
AFP

US Congress back for frantic autumn with Biden agenda at stake

US lawmakers will dive into the busiest legislative period in years in the coming week, with President Joe Biden counting on a united front from Democrats to pass make-or-break spending bills that he hopes will improve his sagging approval ratings.  Biden said in a speech Thursday he was confident Congress would pass the plan, characterizing it as a moment that could "change the trajectory of our country for years or decades to come."
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

'America doesn't run on Tofu, it runs on real food': Republicans tear into Biden administration's plans to crack down on beef, poultry and pork industries to combat rising grocery prices

Republicans are ripping the Biden administration on Thursday over its plan to crack down on big meatpacking companies and for blaming a sharp increase in grocery prices under President Biden's watch on beef, pork and poultry. It comes after the Biden administration announced plans to take a tougher stance toward...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
villages-news.com

Biden Administration incentivizes Americans to stay out of the workforce

The August jobs report released on Friday showed a massive slowdown in the U.S. economy. Economists anticipated 725,000 jobs to be added in August. However, growth fell short with the economy adding a scant 235,000 jobs. This report comes as 8.4 million Americans remain unemployed, with over 10.5 million job openings. The labor force participation rate remained at 61.7 percent, while the number of unfilled job openings remained above the historical average of 22 percent.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Western Iowa Today

Biden Administration Accuses Meat Packers of Pandemic Profiteering

(Washington, DC ) — Biden Administration officials say the nation’s four major meatpackers are engaging in “pandemic profiteering” and generating record or near-record profits this year. US Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said it’s time to hold meatpackers responsible for unfair practices. The former Iowa governor told reporters at the White House, “farmers are losing money on cattle, on hogs and poultry that they are selling at a time when consumers are seeing higher prices at the grocery store.” Vilsack and other members of the administration’s competitiveness council meet Friday to discuss ways to address consolidation in the industry. Legislation introduced in Congress would require more disclosure of the prices meatpackers are paying private contractors. The National Meat Institute says consumers are paying higher prices for beef, pork, chicken and eggs because of a “persistent and widespread shortage” of workers in meatpacking plants.
AGRICULTURE
cbs2iowa.com

Sen. Grassley applauds Biden administration's crackdown on meat processing industry prices

Grassley Applauds Announcement on Ag Relief; Meat Processing Competition, Transparency Crackdown. Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), Ranking Member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, issued the following statement regarding the steps announced by the Administration today to improve competition and bring more transparency to the meat processing industry. “Family farmers in Iowa,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Sen. Ted Cruz: Blood will be spilled over the Biden administration's mistakes in Afghanistan

In the past month, we’ve witnessed President Joe Biden and his top officials preside over the worst foreign policy catastrophe in a generation. Americans across the nation are horrified, and our servicemen and women are angry, disillusioned, and frustrated. Our allies are dispirited, and our enemies across the globe are emboldened, which makes the world more dangerous today for America.
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Nikki Haley
Person
Ashley Hinson
Person
Joni Ernst
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Chuck Grassley
Person
Randy Feenstra
Person
Tom Vilsack
Person
Brian Deese
Axios

Federal judge blocks Biden administration's use of Title 42 policy

A federal judge on Thursday blocked the Biden administration from enforcing a public health order that fast-tracked deportations of migrant families at the southern border. Why it matters: President Biden has faced significant backlash for retaining the Trump-era policy, which was implemented as a COVID containment measure. The expulsions deny adult migrants and families the chance for asylum.
CONGRESS & COURTS
New Jersey Monitor

Republican AGs urge Biden administration to give up on vaccine requirements

WASHINGTON — More than 20 Republican state attorneys general are threatening to sue the Biden administration over its mandate that large employers require their employees to either be vaccinated against the coronavirus or undergo weekly testing.  In a Thursday letter, the 24 AGs pushed the administration to remove the requirement that would affect nearly 80 […] The post Republican AGs urge Biden administration to give up on vaccine requirements appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
U.S. POLITICS
Shore News Network

Nancy Pelosi says Biden is “Perfect for now” and “knows his foreign policy” after botched Afghanistan withdrawal

U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi gave President Joe Biden a rave review in light of his botched withdrawal from Afghanistan that left 13 American service members dead. “Let me just say about our president, President Biden…President Biden is…It’s so…we’re so fortunate that he did not win for president before when he ran because we needed him now. He’s perfect for now,” Pelosi said. “He knows his foreign policy he was chair of the foreign policy committee he’s been…extends the hands of friendship to friend and foe alike in order to have communication…He understands the value of that, he is…he knows and is known by most leaders.”
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa Senate#D C#Meatpacking#The D C Dispatch#Cyhawk#White House#Democrats#Republicans#Fox News#The House Science Space#Technology Committee#Department Of Energy#Hinsonashley#Iowans#Nikkihaley#Iowa State University#The University Of Iowa#Randyfeenstra#Hawkeyefootball#Thecarsonkingf1
Axios

Scoop: Biden bombs with Manchin

President Biden failed to persuade Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) to agree to spending $3.5 trillion on the Democrats' budget reconciliation package during their Oval Office meeting on Wednesday, people familiar with the matter tell Axios. Why it matters: Defying a president from his own party — face-to-face — is the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

Biden taps D.C. utility regulator Phillips for FERC

President Joe Biden said on Thursday he would nominate Washington, D.C., utility regulator Willie Phillips to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, a move that could boost Chair Richard Glick’s efforts to speed deployment of renewable energy, fight climate change and address environmental threats to low-income areas and communities of color.
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
GovExec.com

Biden Administration Presses an Industry to Require Masks, Citing Concern for Federal Inspectors

The Biden administration is now requiring employees at meat processing plants to wear masks when government inspectors are present, providing a safety measure the federal workers have long requested while angering industry representatives and Republican lawmakers. The Agriculture Department’s Food Safety Inspection Service instituted the policy late last month, applying...
U.S. POLITICS
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa Capital Dispatch

827
Followers
762
Post
234K+
Views
ABOUT

Iowa has long enjoyed a reputation for clean government. But what would happen if nobody was watching? The Iowa Capital Dispatch is a hard-hitting, independent news organization dedicated to connecting Iowans to their state government and its impact on their lives. The Capital Dispatch combines state government coverage with relentless investigative journalism, deep dives into the consequences of policy, political insight, and principled commentary. We deeply believe in sharing the stories of people outside the halls of power, connecting the actions of state leaders to their impacts on Iowans. We also believe that without strong community journalism, Iowans risk losing the government integrity and accountability they have long valued. The Capital Dispatch is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Iowa Capital Dispatch retains editorial independence.

 https://iowacapitaldispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy