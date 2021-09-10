Weather 9-10-21

An upper trough of low pressure off the Oregon coast will lift northeast today, with weather models showing a low closing off near Yakima late this afternoon. A combination of increased lift with the approaching low, and an abundance of moisture being drawn northward will lead to widespread rain showers developing across the region this afternoon into tonight. Northcentral Washington weather today, cloudy with an 80% chance of light rain and cooler with afternoon high temperatures in the low to mid-70’s. As the weather system tracks into northwest Montana tonight, a moist boundary layer could lead to patchy fog for the Okanogan Valley and highlands as well as the Moses Lake area.