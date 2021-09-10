New design of Nevada licenses a problem for TSA scanners

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A change in newly issued Nevada driver’s licenses means airport security screeners may have to manually check the credentials because their scanners for now won’t read the bar codes, officials said.

The Transportation Security Administration hasn’t yet updated its scanning system to account for a minor change to the bar code on the state’s new license design, said Kevin Malone, a state Department of Motor Vehicles spokesman.

TSA agents at U.S. airports can manually inspect a license if the scanning system won’t read the bar code, TSA Lorie Danker spokeswoman said.

The state began issuing licenses with the new design in July.

A note on the DMV’s website recommends that travelers allow extra time to complete airport security screening.