Ohio governor calls president’s vaccine mandate ‘a mistake’

By ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 days ago
FILE - In this July 13, 2021 file photo, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine promotes a new entrance ramp onto I-70 in downtown Columbus, Ohio. DeWine says Democratic President Joe Biden made a mistake in ordering new federal vaccine requirements. He says the country should focus on the science of preventing the spread of the coronavirus, arguing the vaccine is the best tool to do that. But he said Friday, Sept. 10, 2021 that people and business owners should make their own decisions about vaccination. (AP Photo/Andrew Welsh-Huggins, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine called President Joe Biden’s newly announced vaccine mandate affecting millions of American workers “a mistake” on Friday.

The directive issued by Biden, a Democrat, a day earlier could require vaccines for as many as 100 million Americans, including private-sector employees, health care workers and federal contractors.

“I think the President made a mistake by announcing federal vaccine mandates,” DeWine, a Republican, said in a tweet.

“We should be focused on the science of preventing virus spread — the vaccine is our best tool to stop COVID — but people and business owners should make their own decisions about vaccination,” the governor tweeted.

DeWine took an early and aggressive stance against the coronavirus, becoming the first governor to close schools in the spring of 2020 and later issuing a statewide mask mandate.

But he’s stepped back from talk of mandates since, hinting his hands were tied by fellow Republican lawmakers when they passed a bill limiting an Ohio governor’s ability to issue public health orders.

However, DeWine also opposes a GOP bill currently pending in the Legislature that would prohibit employers from requiring vaccines of any kind. He similarly called that bill “a mistake,” saying specifically that, in the case of hospitals, it would strip their authority to decide how to keep patients safe.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Ohio has risen over the past two weeks from 3,759.43 new cases per day on Aug. 25 to 5,949.86 new cases per day on Sept. 8, according to data collected by the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering. The state Health Department reported 9,019 new coronavirus cases Friday, the highest single-day total since early January.

As of Friday, about 6.2 million Ohioans have have received at least one dose of the vaccine, or 53% of the population, according to the state Health Department. About 5.7 million people, or 49% of the population, have completed the process.

Only 20 states rank worse for the percentage of vaccinated residents, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Associated Press writer Julie Carr Smyth in Columbus contributed to this report. Follow AP’s coverage of the pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic.

Comments / 236

Tonya Elayne Hightower
8d ago

except the vaccine doesn't stop you from being infected, spreading or dying so why force someone to take an experimental drug that was suppose to be a choice.

Reply(53)
85
moonthunder7
8d ago

The masks do not work! Fauci wrote a paper on it 2010 on the Spanish flu. In fact, the mask weaken your immune system. The vaccines don't work either in Israel where the vaccinated rate is over 90 percent they have more cases hospitalized than they did last year. There are scientists who want the vaccines shut down immediately due to the dangers of the shot weakening the vaccinated immune system called Autoimmune dependency enhancement. Read people Read!

Reply(10)
41
Facts R NOT Opinions
8d ago

🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ sooo much disinformation here!!! seems like very little 1st hand research, or critical thinking. If you're for the vaccine... best of luck, and wishes to you!!! If you're against the vaccine...best of luck, and wishes to you also!!!

Reply(3)
31
 

