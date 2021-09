Emma Raducanu and Leylah Fernandez will contest the first all-teenage grand slam final since the 1999 US Open when they do battle in New York on Saturday.Britain’s 18-year-old Raducanu and Canadian Fernandez, who turned 19 this week, have taken the tournament by storm and dismissed some of the world’s best players between them.Here, the PA news agency compares the two young stars.Background View this post on Instagram A post shared by @leylahannietennis (@leylahannietennis)There are many similarities between Raducanu and Fernandez, who...

TENNIS ・ 9 DAYS AGO