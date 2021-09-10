How Good are the Detroit Tigers, Really?

*All stats taken prior to 8/31 game against Oakland for consistency on the multi-day project unless stated otherwise*. There’s been a fair bit of discussion lately on the path Detroit should take moving forward. Jonathan Schoop’s extension at the deadline, and their relatively quiet deadline in general, started the debate of how aggressive Detroit should be in 2022. The growth and development of the young pitching core, Case Mize, Matt Manning and Tarik Skubal, throughout the season has fans and executives alike optimistic for the near future. Surprise breakouts from Akil Baddoo, Eric Haase, Kyle Funkhouser, and Jake Rogers* have cleared up some areas of concern for the club, and top prospects continuing to excel in the minors makes it easy to fill in the gaps and see a successful club no later than 2023. But what about 2022? How soon can they push the envelope without shortchanging the long term success of the club? Is one more year of playing it safe merited? Let’s take a closer look under the hood and see how good Detroit really is, and what that means moving forward.