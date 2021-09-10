Rams activate OL Coleman Shelton from reserve/COVID-19

The Los Angeles Rams added an offensive lineman to the 53-man roster on Friday afternoon, activating Coleman Shelton from the reserve/COVID-19 list. He’ll likely be the backup center behind Brian Allen, though the Rams could make him inactive on Sunday and use Austin Corbett as Allen’s backup, too.

Shelton was placed on COVID-19 reserve on Sept. 1, so he’s been out for a little more than a week. Now that he’s active, the Rams have Andrew Whitworth, Joe Noteboom, Tremayne Anchrum, David Edwards, Bobby Evans, Rob Havenstein, A.J. Jackson, Allen and Corbett on the roster. That’s nine offensive linemen and they’ll likely have eight active on game days.

Out of that group, Jackson or Anchrum is the likeliest to be inactive, but the team might give Shelton a chance to practice for a few days before he’s active for a game.