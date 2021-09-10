CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Rams activate OL Coleman Shelton from reserve/COVID-19

By Cameron DaSilva
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TjdQR_0bsNIAI100

The Los Angeles Rams added an offensive lineman to the 53-man roster on Friday afternoon, activating Coleman Shelton from the reserve/COVID-19 list. He’ll likely be the backup center behind Brian Allen, though the Rams could make him inactive on Sunday and use Austin Corbett as Allen’s backup, too.

Shelton was placed on COVID-19 reserve on Sept. 1, so he’s been out for a little more than a week. Now that he’s active, the Rams have Andrew Whitworth, Joe Noteboom, Tremayne Anchrum, David Edwards, Bobby Evans, Rob Havenstein, A.J. Jackson, Allen and Corbett on the roster. That’s nine offensive linemen and they’ll likely have eight active on game days.

Out of that group, Jackson or Anchrum is the likeliest to be inactive, but the team might give Shelton a chance to practice for a few days before he’s active for a game.

Comments / 0

Related
turfshowtimes.com

Rams activate 2 from practice squad ahead of Colts game

The Los Angeles Rams will have Micah Kiser again, activating the fourth-year linebacker from the practice squad in time to play in Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts. Kiser was a surprise cut this year after having been a starter at inside linebacker in 2020, but new practice squad rules essentially mean that we don’t have a true “53-man roster” anymore.
NFL
FanSided

Week 2 keys to LA Rams victory over the Indianapolis Colts

The LA Rams only have one win, a victory against the Chicago Bears that many expected to be their easiest opponent in at least the first six weeks of the 2021 NFL season. The Rams did win, but nobody knows what it says about the quality of this Rams team. After all, isn’t that the very nature of competition? You truly do not know exactly how good the team is until the NFL teams have sorted themselves out.
NFL
FanSided

LA Rams activate both Justin Lawler and Micah Kiser from PS

The LA Rams never seem to wilt when it comes to taking a gamble. Still, when thinking about the high-stakes type of moves that the Rams have historically made, the first things that come to mind are either their transactions involving trades with other teams or their selection process of young talent during or after the NFL Draft.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Evans
Person
Brian Austin
Larry Brown Sports

This is why teams are not interested in Cam Newton

Much has been made of Cam Newton’s release by the New England Patriots, and the lack of interest from other teams in light of that. In reality, it sounds like the biggest factor is simply that Newton isn’t the player he once was in the eyes of NFL teams. According...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Los Angeles Rams#Covid 19 Reserve#La Rams Transactions#Reserve G Coleman Shelton#Ramsnfl
The Spun

Thaddeus Moss, Son Of Randy Moss, Reportedly Gets Released

Earlier this offseason, the Washington Football team released tight end Thaddeus Moss after one season with the team. He didn’t have to wait very long for his next NFL opportunity, though. The Cincinnati Bengals claimed the son of NFL legend Randy Moss, who was re-united with his college quarterback – Joe Burrow.
NFL
New York Post

Man punches woman after she slaps him at Steelers game

Fans in the stands continue to duke it out at NFL preseason games. One week after a bloody brawl among fans at a Rams-Chargers game in Los Angeles, video of another fight at the Lions-Steelers game went viral Saturday night. A woman was shown arguing with a man in front...
NFL
NBC Sports

Sam "Bam" Cunningham, leading rusher in Patriots history, passes away

Sam "Bam" Cunningham, who remains the leading rusher in New England Patriots history nearly 40 years after his retirement, has passed away at age 71. Cunningham, who spent his entire nine-year career with the Patriots (1973-82), rushed for 5,453 yards and 43 touchdowns with New England, making one Pro Bowl in 1978 when he rushed for 768 yards and eight touchdowns. A season earlier, he gained a career-high 1,015 yards on the ground, the only time he surpassed the 1,000-yard marker.
NFL
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys: Make Cam Newton the QB2 in 2021

In 2020, we all witnessed the horror show of the Dallas Cowboys not having a competent backup quarterback-let alone not having franchise quarterback Dak Prescott playing under center. The Cowboys backup quarterbacks’ horror show was so bad that it nearly rivaled the Cowboys’ putrid 31st ranked defense. Hey, they were...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Public Health
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Rams
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
Popculture

Two-Time Super Bowl Champion Retires After Signing With Cardinals

A two-time Super Bowl champion is calling it a career. On Tuesday, the Arizona Cardinals placed defensive back Malcolm Butler on the reserve/retired list after signing with the team this year. Butler has missed practice all week as he's been dealing with a personal issue, leading to him contemplate retirement. However, it's possible Butler could return to the team if he wants.
NFL
The Spun

NFL Decides On Punishment For Browns-Chiefs Incident

Things got pretty chippy during the Week 1 game between two AFC contenders: the Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns. Along the sideline after one Chiefs play, Cleveland safety Ronnie Harrison shoved Greg Lewis, the Chiefs’ running backs coach. According to the NFL, Lewis shoved Harrison first after the play,...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Titans WR Julio Jones sounds off on Ryan Tannehill ahead of first game together

The Tennessee Titans grabbed NFL headlines with their acquisition of superstar wide receiver Julio Jones. Even before the move, many pegged them as the favorites to repeat as division winners in the AFC South, given the Deshaun Watson fiasco ongoing with Houston Texans, and the big question mark surrounding how good Carson Wentz can be for the Indianapolis Colts.
NFL
The Spun

NFL Stadium Apologizes For Gross Concessions Mistake

Week 1 couldn’t have gone much worse for New York Giants fans, especially those who were at the game. The Giants began the season with a crushing 27-13 loss to the Denver Broncos. Both Daniel Jones (267 yards passing and two touchdowns) and Saquon Barkley (10 carries for 26 yards) had forgettable performances and the defense gave up way too much to Teddy Bridgewater (264 yards passing and two touchdowns) and Melvin Gordon (101 yards rushing and one score).
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Richard Sherman News

Richard Sherman might be on the verge of joining an NFL roster. The 33-year-old defensive back remains a free agent, though that probably won’t be the case for very long. Sherman, a five-time Pro Bowler, has reportedly been receiving calls from multiple NFL teams heading into Week 2. NFL.com’s Tom...
NFL
The Spun

Patriots Suffer Major Injury Blow Ahead Of Sunday

The New England Patriots will be without one of their starting offensive tackles this weekend. On Saturday afternoon, the team officially ruled out right tackle Trent Brown for their Week 2 matchup with the New York Jets. Brown was initially listed as questionable with a calf injury. His condition may...
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

O.J. Simpson weighs in on Cam Newton's release, the Patriots decision to start Mac Jones

O.J. Simpson has chimed in on the release of Cam Newton by the New England Patriots. Newton, who is unvaccinated, was found to have violated the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols on Aug. 23 and was forced to miss 5 days of training camp. On Tuesday, the veteran, who started for New England in 2020, was cut, paving the way for rookie Mac Jones to be the starter in 2021.
NFL
thespun.com

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Legendary Quarterback Brett Favre

Brett Favre hasn’t played in an NFL game since 2010, but the legendary quarterback continues to be a part of the football world. The former Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings and New York Jets quarterback talks about the league on Sirius XM NFL Radio each week. Just this past week, Favre had a calming message for Packers fans following the blowout loss in Week 1.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

34K+
Followers
69K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy