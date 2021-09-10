Maple Leafs’ Mikheyev Must Use Failed Trade Request as Motivation

The Toronto Maple Leafs will soon be back on ice. The last time fans saw the boys in blue they were failing to make it past the first round – again. However, the time away hasn’t healed the wounds, it still seems fresh for many readers of our articles. On the Maple Leafs Lounge , we have been requesting viewer, listen and reader feedback. It’s been made clear that many blame Kyle Dubas and want the general manager fired.

NHL ・ 12 DAYS AGO