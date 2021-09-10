CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Maple Leafs’ Mikheyev Must Use Failed Trade Request as Motivation

By Alex Hobson
The Hockey Writers
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe beauty of being a Toronto Maple Leafs’ fan is that there’s always something to talk about. And right as the dog days of the offseason began to dwindle with training camp on the horizon, a new topic of discussion presented itself. According to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman’s latest article, forward Ilya Mikheyev requested a trade following the 2020-21 season. However, the Maple Leafs made it clear that they intended on keeping him and did not honour his request.

thehockeywriters.com

Comments / 0

Related
nhltraderumor.com

Ilya Mikheyev asked for a trade

It appears Ilya Mikheyev was unhappy last year with his role and ice-time with the Toronto Maple Leafs. It is looking like Mikheyev wants more playing time, which leads to more points, which leads to a bigger contract for him which he is due next year. Elliotte Friedman is reporting...
NHL
theleafsnation.com

Mikheyev wants out and for some reason the Leafs aren’t on board

Kyle Dubas believes in this group, even the players that don’t have any interest in being part of the group anymore. Earlier this evening Elliotte Friedman came out of hibernation and gave us a few insider tidbits, including this nugget about Ilya Mikheyev:. According to several sources, Toronto winger Ilya...
NHL
theleafsnation.com

TLN Top 20 Leafs: #17 Ilya Mikheyev

Ilya Mikheyev came into the Leafs’ organization as a relative unknown after signing as an undrafted free agent out of the KHL in the 2019 offseason. It didn’t take long for him to endear himself to the Leafs faithful, however, due in large part to his up-tempo style of play and his famous plea for more soup during his early days in Toronto.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Marner
Person
Kyle Dubas
Person
Zach Hyman
Person
Elliotte Friedman
Person
Auston Matthews
Person
Connor Mcdavid
Person
Jesper Bratt
Person
Ilya Mikheyev
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Oilers, Sabres, Rangers…

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Ilya Mikheyev’s camp responds to rumors of his trade request while one NHL insider notes that Morgan Rielly’s potential extension keeps getting more complicated. Meanwhile, the Edmonton Oilers have signed forward Cooper Marody to a new deal. Will he get a shot at the main roster? The New York Rangers are working on a long-term deal with Mika Zibanejad and finally, what happens with Jack Eichel if he’s not traded, reports to camp, and fails the physical?
NHL
chatsports.com

FTB: Maple Leafs players are going to the Olympics in February

The NHL players said they wanted to go to the Olympics and so they shall. After sitting out in 2018, the NHL, NHLPA, and IOC came to an agreement yesterday to send players to the next Winter Olympics, which happen in February 2022. According to the source working in the...
NHL
chatsports.com

Which Toronto Maple Leafs Will Go to the Olympics?

Jake Muzzin,Toronto Maple Leafs (Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports) The Toronto Maple Leafs got some bad news on Friday: The NHL is going to the Olympics. This is great news for fans of international competition, but as far as the Toronto Maple Leafs are concerned, I am pretty sure they’d rather not have their best players playing playoff-style hockey for another team, in the middle of the season.
NHL
chatsports.com

Toronto Maple Leafs Michael Bunting Coming Home

Michael Bunting, Arizona Coyotes (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) The highly-sought-after Michael Bunting signed with his hometown Toronto Maple Leafs this summer. After an impressive season with the Arizona Coyotes, forward Michael Bunting is returning home to play with the Toronto Maple Leafs. It’s a dream a lot of players want, but not many achieve.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mikheyev Must Use Failed#A Toronto Maple Leafs#The Maple Leafs#The Montreal Canadiens
markerzone.com

INTERESTING RUMOUR LINKS P.K. SUBBAN TO HIS HOMETOWN MAPLE LEAFS

Things have been all quiet on the Toronto Maple Leafs front for several weeks following a busy free agency, but one rumour that is circulating right now seems to be causing a bit of a stir on Twitter. The rumour in question relates to Toronto, Ontario native P.K. Subban and...
NHL
nhltraderumor.com

What trades will the Leafs make this season?

After the 2021 NHL Draft, free agency and other offseason moves, what do the Toronto Maple Leafs still need?. Most NHL Analysts agreed the Leafs needed to add a little more grit to their lineup last season as they were perceived to be a pretty soft team. GM Kyle Dubas partially addressed this by adding forward Nick Ritchie.
NHL
chatsports.com

A Look At the Toronto Maple Leafs Goaltending Depth

Jack Campbell, Toronto Maple Leafs (Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports) As of right now, the Toronto Maple Leafs have six goaltenders signed to pro contracts. Goaltending depth is a great thing to have but must be managed properly. In the past, the Toronto Maple Leafs have ran into trouble because they didn’t have any depth at the goalie position outside of Freddie Anderse, who has since moved to Carolina.
NHL
FanSided

Toronto Maple Leafs: The Time Is Now For Timothy Liljegren

This off-season saw the Toronto Maple Leafs make changes to their forward group and goaltending. The one position they did not make any changes to is their defense. The group of defensemen used by the Toronto Maple Leafs last season are all still a part of the team, minus Zach Bogosian. He went back to the Tampa Bay Lightning where he won a Stanley Cup in 2020.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
New Jersey Devils
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Montreal Canadiens
NHL Teams
Toronto Maple Leafs
NewsBreak
Hockey
chatsports.com

The Toronto Maple Leafs Potential New-Look Top Line

CALGARY, AB - APRIL 4: William Nylander #88 of the Toronto Maple Leafs in action against the Calgary Flames during an NHL game at Scotiabank Saddledome on April 4, 2021 in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. (Photo by Derek Leung/Getty Images) The Toronto Maple Leafs lost their top line left-winger this summer...
NHL
chatsports.com

Toronto Maple Leafs: Whatever Happened to Todd Gill?

TORONTO, ON - FEBRUARY 19: Todd Gill #23 of the Toronto Maple Leafs skates against the Edmonton Oilers during NHL game action on February 19, 1994 at Maple Leaf Gardens in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Graig Abel/Getty Images) Former Toronto Maple Leafs star defenseman, Todd Gill, was a force...
NHL
Yardbarker

Maple Leafs’ Dubas on the Hot Seat? Writers & Fans Weigh In

The Toronto Maple Leafs will soon be back on ice. The last time fans saw the boys in blue they were failing to make it past the first round – again. However, the time away hasn’t healed the wounds, it still seems fresh for many readers of our articles. On the Maple Leafs Lounge , we have been requesting viewer, listen and reader feedback. It’s been made clear that many blame Kyle Dubas and want the general manager fired.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Maple Leafs May Have Reason to Trade Matthews After 2021-22 Season

Howard Berger, in his Between The Posts Blog on August 3, dropped a bombshell that hasn’t seemed to have received much attention. However, we believe it’s worth both paying attention to and considering its implications. Quoting a source he claims is a “person that recently worked for Brendan Shanahan,” the...
NHL
theleafsnation.com

Is it time for the Maple Leafs to change their goal song?

There’s been a lot of debate around the Maple Leafs’ goal song recently. Since the start of the 2018 season, Toronto has used ‘You Make My Dreams’ by Hall and Oates when the team scores. It’s a classic song that has been used in movies such as Step Brothers, and even Despicable Me 2.
NHL
Yardbarker

Does Maple Leafs’ Matthews Believe Hockey Can Survive in Arizona?

The question that is the genesis of this post is whether the Arizona Coyotes’ rebuild might eventually have anything to do with the Toronto Maple Leafs’ Auston Matthews. I’m not saying there’s a conspiracy occurring; rather, I’m looking ahead to wonder if a perfect storm might be developing that lands Matthews back home in Phoenix and solves the Maple Leafs’ salary-cap issues without ruining their team.
NHL
chatsports.com

Toronto Maple Leafs: The NHL’s Worst Off-Season Moves

TORONTO, ON - OCTOBER 21: Morgan Rielly #44 of the Toronto Maple Leafs looks to make a play against Seth Jones #3 of the Columbus Blue Jackets during an NHL game at Scotiabank Arena on October 21, 2019 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Blue Jackets defeated the Maple Leafs 4-3 in overtime. (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)
NHL
Yardbarker

Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Malgin, Gardiner, Subban, Marlies Coaches

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs’ News & Rumors, I’ll share news that Denis Malgin is returning home to Switzerland to play. Second, I’ll take a look at former Maple Leafs’ defenseman Jake Gardiner, who’s still suffering from back problems that hobbled him during his last season in Toronto.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy