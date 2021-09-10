CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Yellowstone' Prequel '1883' at Paramount Plus Casts Billy Bob Thornton in Guest Role

By Joe Otterson
seattlepi.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThornton joins previously announced cast members Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, and Sam Elliott. The series takes place in the titular year and follows the Dutton family as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of untamed America. It is described as a stark retelling of Western expansion, and an intense study of one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America’s promised land — Montana. Thornton will appear in the guest star role of Marshal Jim Courtright.

Popculture

Denzel Washington Thriller Is Currently Netflix's No. 1 Movie

The number one movie on Netflix's Top 10 Movies in the U.S. chart is surprisingly not a Netflix original. The spot is held by the 2012 thriller Safe House, starring Denzel Washington and Ryan Reynolds. The film also holds the number two slot on Netlfix's overall top 10 charts, just behind the British series Sex Education, which had its third season released on Friday.
MOVIES
Taste of Country

Tim McGraw Shares First Pic From the Set of ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1883’ [Picture]

Tim McGraw turned to social media to share a picture from the set of the upcoming Yellowstone spinoff 1883, giving fans their first official look inside the production. The country superstar shared the shot below via Instagram on Thursday (Sept. 16), showing his folding chair on the outdoor set of the show. 1883 follows the early Dutton family on a harsh journey west from Texas to Montana, where they will eventually establish the sprawling ranch that provides the setting for the hit Paramount Network show.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1883’ Starring Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw Filming at Fort Worth Stockyards, Locals Speak Out

Filming for “Yellowstone” prequel “1883” is underway as the show’s creators have chosen Fort Worth, Texas, as the filming location. “Yellowstone” fans are still buzzing about the incredible casting news regarding the spinoff. The casting of Tim McGraw and Faith Hill in lead roles came as a big shock to fans. The country music power couple will be playing James and Margaret Dutton in “1883,” the first of the Duttons to settle in Montana. While the country couple was a surprise casting, veteran actor Sam Elliott was not. In fact, some “Yellowstone” fans have been clamoring to get Elliott on the show since the first season. As if that were not enough star power, it was also recently revealed that Hollywood legend Billy Bob Thornton will join the cast.
FORT WORTH, TX
Deadline

Michael Constantine Dies: Emmy Winner And ‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding’ Patriarch Was 94

Michael Constantine, whose long career produced an Emmy award and many memorable turns as a character actor, died Aug. 31 at his home in Reading, PA. He was 94 and died from natural causes, his agent, Julia Buchwald, confirmed. Constantine was best known as the fruit and Windex-obsessed father Gus Portokalos in My Big Fat Greek Wedding, an indie film that rose out of nowhere to become a smash hit. It spawned a sequel and a third version was in the planning stages, this time set in Greece., The original film from 2002 scored more than $360 million worldwide, becoming one of...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

New ‘Lost Boys’ Movie Starring Noah Jupe and Jaeden Martell Set at Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. is planning to take another bite out of 1980s cult hit “The Lost Boys,” with a modern day take starring Noah Jupe and Jaeden Martell. Jupe starred in the “A Quiet Place” films  and appeared in “The Undoing” and “Honey Boy,” while Martell was part of the “It” movies ensemble and starred in the “Defending Jacob” series as well as appearing in “Knives Out” and “Masters of Sex.” Jonathan Entwistle will direct with Randy McKinnon, who is working on “Static Shock” for Warner and DC, is writing the new version, the studio confirmed. Brian Kavanaugh-Jones and Fred Berger are producing through...
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

This Horrible Bruce Willis Movie Is Somehow Dominating Netflix

It’s hard to deny that Bruce Willis has been in some absolutely phenomenal films — Looper, Pulp Fiction, and Die Hard are certainly proof of that. Still, he’s been in quite a few movies that were critical flops as well. According to stats from FlixPatrol, one of his moves that has a measly 15% Tomatometer rating on Rotten Tomatoes is somehow one of the most popular films on the entirety of Netflix.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Netflix Remakes '90s Movie, and It Instantly Hits No. 1

The gender-swapped remake of She's All That hit Netflix on Friday. The new movie, He's All That, now stands in the top spot on Netflix's Top 10 in the U.S. this weekend. The movie also topped the Top 10 Movies chart. He's All That marks the acting debut of TikTok star Addison Rae, who plays Padget Sawyer. Cobra Kai star Tanner Buchanan plays Cameron Kweller.
MOVIES
Deadline

Megan Fox & Tyson Ritter To Star In ‘Bonnie & Clyde’ Update ‘Johnny & Clyde’

EXCLUSIVE: Fresh off her show-stopping VMAs appearance, Megan Fox (Transformers) has been set to star with Tyson Ritter (Preacher) in new feature thriller Johnny And Clyde, we can reveal. The film, produced by Chad A. Verdi’s (Bleed For This) Verdi Productions, is a new take on the famous Bonnie and Clyde story. The movie will follow the two eponymous serial killers who are madly in love and on an endless crime spree. They have their sights set on robbing a prosperous casino run by crime boss Alana (Fox) and her head of security (Ritter). The movie is currently in production in Rhode Island...
MOVIES
tvseriesfinale.com

Yellowstone: Season Four Trailer Released by Paramount Network (Watch)

Yellowstone is returning to Paramount Network this fall, and the cable channel has now released the first trailer for season four. The family drama stars Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Gil Birmingham, and Josh Holloway.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A Classic Tom Hardy Movie Is Dominating Netflix

Tom Hardy may be one of the most talented actors of his generation, with a string of acclaimed performances dating right back to his genuine breakout role in 2008’s biographical crime drama Bronson, but he’s only got a solitary Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor under his belt. Even...
MOVIES
MovieWeb

Sylvester Stallone Will Direct Nighthawks TV Remake Starring Frank Grillo

The Purge: Anarchy star Frank Grillo will continue his reign as an action hero in a limited series remake of the Sylvester Stallone neo-noir thriller, Nighthawks. The actor, who is best known for his roles in The Purge franchise, the television series Kingdom, and as Crossbones in the MCU, has now confirmed that the Nighthawks series will not only feature Grillo in the lead, but will be helmed by none other than Stallone himself.
MOVIES
fox35orlando.com

TCA: ‘Ted Lasso’ star Hannah Waddingham joins FOX comedy ‘Krapopolis’

LOS ANGELES - Today, FOX announced the regular series cast for "Krapopolis," a new animated comedy series from Emmy-winning creator Dan Harmon — and it’s quite a lineup. Hannah Waddingham, a current Emmy nominee for the buzzy Apple TV+ comedy "Ted Lasso," will be joined by fellow funny people Richard Ayoade ("The IT Crowd"), Matt Berry ("What We Do in The Shadows"), Pam Murphy("Mapleworth Murders") and Duncan Trussell ("The Midnight Gospel").
TV SERIES
The Associated Press

In new book, Hayley Mills looks back on her Hollywood start

NEW YORK (AP) — Not everyone who works for a big company gets face time with their so-called big boss. Former child star Hayley Mills, whose most memorable roles include the happy-go-lucky orphan in “Pollyanna” and as both savvy twins hoping to mend their family in “The Parent Trap,” called the filmmaking icon Walt Disney her boss for seven years when she was under contract with the studio.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
ComicBook

One of Nicolas Cage's Best Movies Is Now on Hulu

Raising Arizona, the 1987 comedy from Joel and Ethan Coen, is now on Hulu. The film, which ranks 31st on the American Film Institute's "100 Years...100 Laughs" list and 45th on Bravo's "100 Funniest Movies" list, stars Nicolas Cage in one of his most acclaimed performances. He starred in the film alongside Holly Hunter (Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice), John Goodman (The Big Lebowski), and Frances McDormand (Fargo) in the crime comedy, which sees Cage playing H.I. "Hi" McDunnough, an ex-convict who met his wife when she was working as a police officer and took his mugshot after his arrest.
MOVIES
