Multiple Group Of Five Leagues Open To Expanding

By GREG MADIA Daily News-Record
Daily News-Record
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePerhaps a new opportunity for James Madison to jump from the FCS to the FBS is nearing. On Friday, the fallout stemming from the decision Oklahoma and Texas made in late July – to leave the Big 12 for the SEC – officially reached the Group of Five level. The Big 12 formally extended membership invitations to BYU, a football independent, as well as three current members of the American Athletic Conference with Central Florida, Cincinnati and Houston.

