Fitch Raises Taiwan's Sovereign Ratings

 8 days ago

Fitch Ratings raised the sovereign ratings of Taiwan citing strong economic growth, improvement in the external sector and continued fiscal prudence. The rating agency lifted the sovereign ratings to ‘AA’ from ‘AA-‘. The outlook on the ratings was ‘stable’. The economy is projected to grow 3.3 percent in 2022, before...

CNN

Trump abandoned this giant trade deal. Now, China wants in

New Delhi (CNN Business) — China has applied to join a major Asia-Pacific trade partnership that the United States ditched several years ago, as the world's second largest economy tries to bolster its relationships in the region. Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao applied for membership in the Comprehensive and Progressive...
FOREIGN POLICY
#Fitch Ratings#Taiwan#Sovereign#Aa#Instaforex Company
coinspeaker.com

Colin Huang Loses $27B in World’s Biggest Drop amid Ongoing China Crackdown

The market value of Pinduoduo, the tech platform owned by Colin Huang, shed $53 billion following the government crackdown in China. One of the biggest billionaire businessmen in China Colin Huang lost $27 billion after his company’s stocks tumbled due to the Chinese crackdown on internet giants. The share prices of e-commerce platform Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ: PDD), which Huang owns 28% of, took a beating.
ECONOMY
ForexTV.com

Australian Dollar Advances Amid China's Liquidity Support

The Australian dollar climbed against its major counterparts in the European session on Friday, as the Chinese central bank injected liquidity into the banking system amid fears of a contagion from a possible default of property developer China Evergrande Group. The PBOC pumped 100 billion yuan through reverse repo operations...
RETAIL
ForexTV.com

Forex Broker News: TIOMarkets UK With FY2020 Revenue Increase

Forex Broker TIOMarkets UK Increases By A Whopping 904% In FY20202 Broker Revenue Reaches $78,461, an almost tenfold increase from the previous year. Trading volumes increase substantially during the period under review The forex broker TIOMarkets UK saw its revenue jump by a massive 904% in FY2020. The total revenue of the broker came in … Continued.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Independent

EXPLAINER: Why World Bank is under fire over set of rankings

Under fire for allegations that it bowed to pressure from China and other governments, the World Bank has dropped a popular report that ranked countries by how welcoming they are to businesses.The report is important to many companies and investors around the world: They use the World Bank’s “Doing Business” report to help decide where to invest money, open manufacturing plants or sell products.Eager to attract investment, countries around the world, especially developing economies, have sought to improve their rankings in the World Bank's report.Sometimes, nations would pursue substantive policy changes — by, for example, making it easier for...
ECONOMY
740thefan.com

Analysis: Investors brace for a great fall in China

LONDON (Reuters) – International investors that have been piling into China in recent years are now bracing for one of its great falls as the troubles of over-indebted property giant China Evergrande come to a head. The developer’s woes have been snowballing since May. Dwindling resources set against 2 trillion...
ECONOMY
AFP

Allegations of favoring China could erode confidence in IMF chief

A storm of controversy threatens to undermine Kristalina Georgieva's leadership of the IMF as experts, US lawmakers and the Treasury scrutinize her actions in a former senior role at the World Bank. The situation also could present a challenge to Democratic US President Joe Biden's administration, since it gives fodder to Republicans dubious of, if not outright hostile to, the multilateral institutions, especially their dealings with China. An independent investigation released Thursday found that during her time as World Bank CEO, Georgieva was among the institution's leaders who pressured staff into changing data to paint China in a more favorable light in the 2017 edition of a closely-watched business favorability ranking. Georgieva was appointed IMF managing director in 2019, and the lender's member countries will "have to make a decision about whether they're comfortable with, with her continuing in that role," Nobel laureate Paul Romer said in an interview.
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

IMF chief denies altering World Bank report to appease China

IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva on Thursday disputed an independent investigation which found that in her previous job at the World Bank, she pressed staff to alter a report to avoid angering China. Based on the findings, the World Bank announced it was immediately discontinuing its Doing Business report after the investigation found irregularities in the 2018 and 2020 editions. Georgieva, a Bulgarian national who took the helm of the International Monetary Fund in October 2019, rejected its conclusions regarding her role. "I disagree fundamentally with the findings and interpretations of the Investigation of Data Irregularities as it relates to my role in the World Bank's Doing Business report of 2018," she said in a statement.
ECONOMY
ForexTV.com

DIW Berlin Cuts Germany's Growth Outlook For This Year, Upgrades 2022 Forecast

The DIW Berlin lowered its Germany’s growth projection for this year, citing supply bottlenecks and material shortages, but raised the outlook for next year. The largest euro area economy is forecast to grow 2.1 percent in 2021, down from the previous outlook of 3.2 percent. However, experts of the think...
BUSINESS
ForexTV.com

Japan Downgrades Economic View

Japan’s government downgraded its economic assessment amid rising downside risks from the current domestic and overseas infections and negative effects through the supply chains. “The Japanese economy remains in picking up, although the pace has weakened in a severe situation due to the Novel Coronavirus,” the Cabinet Office said in...
ECONOMY
AFP

Nobel laureate Romer decries lack of 'integrity' under Georgieva at World Bank

Nobel Prize-winning economist Paul Romer said the current head of the IMF, in her previous senior role at the World Bank, engineered a "whitewash" of his concerns surrounding the bank's flagship report. In an interview with AFP on Thursday, Romer said there was a "lack of integrity" among the World Bank leadership, including then-CEO Kristalina Georgieva. Earlier in the day the World Bank announced it was immediately discontinuing its Doing Business report after an independent investigation commissioned by its board found irregularities in the 2018 and 2020 editions and concluded that Georgieva pressed staff for alterations to avoid angering China. Romer said that during his time at the World Bank he was not aware of Georgieva pushing staff on China.
WORLD
ForexTV.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Remains Pressured Below 1.18 Ahead of EU CPI

EUR/USD slightly gains on the day as the European markets remain positive. Fed’s rethinking on tapering is keeping the US dollar bullish. EU CPI data remains the key that may provide some impetus to the market. The EUR/USD forecast seems slightly positive on the day as we expect some consolidation of yesterday’s biggest daily gains … Continued.
WORLD
ForexTV.com

Gold Edges Lower On Firm Dollar

Gold prices fell on Thursday as treasury yields held an advance and the dollar traded firm ahead of next week’s U.S. Federal Reserve meeting that should provide some clarity on the when the U.S. central bank would begin tapering its stimulus. Spot gold dipped 0.8 percent to $1,779.12 per ounce,...
BUSINESS
ForexTV.com

Japan Has Y635.4 Billion Trade Deficit In August

Japan posted a merchandise trade deficit of 635.4 billion yen in August, the Ministry of Finance said on Thursday. That was well shy of expectations for a shortfall of 47.7 billion yen following the downwardly revised 439.4 billion yen surplus in July (originally 441 billion yen). Exports were up 26.2...
MARKETS

