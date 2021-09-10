1403 Coronet Dr, Henrico, VA 23229

Clean as a Whistle! Precious brick ranch with newly refinished hardwood floors, fresh and neutral paint throughout and new replacement windows. The bathroom is a classic white and black and the kitchen has been updated too! All the work has already been done, so back up the truck and start to enjoy this convenient location in an award-winning school district. All appliances convey including a brand new stove and full sized front loading washer and dryer - but WAIT! - there's more. You will absolutely flip over the fabulous detached garage with shelving galore! - perfect for additional storage or whatever hobby that happens to peak your fancy! Can't wait to show you around this adorable home in the Freeman School District. Did we mention this could make a great addition to your investment portfolio too? See you here.