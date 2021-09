Deltarune Chapter 2 is set to be released on Sept. 17. It’s been three years since the release of Deltarune Chapter 1 and fans have been waiting since that time for the next iteration of the story, only to find out that the next part is being released this week. There’s no official word on whether it will be free, but considering the Deltarune Chapter 1 description says “By the way, this first chapter is FREE, so please feel free to check it out,” indicates that Chapter 2 could cost some amount of money.

