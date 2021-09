Quando Rondo is on a roll. Three weeks since he dropped single "Now or Never," the Savannah GA rapper returns with his latest, "i8." Following the death of King Von, Quando faced a lot of backlash for his close proximity to the incident. Since then, he has been outspoken on his side of the story and has clarified that he and King Von had no beef before Von was shot and killed. The rapper has been in the limelight for months over this controversy and has shared his concerns on its impact on his career.

