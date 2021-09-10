CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Another poll shows Newsom likely to defeat recall by wide margin

By Alexei Koseff
San Francisco Chronicle
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSACRAMENTO — Gov. Gavin Newsom is on track to win next week’s recall election in a landslide, according to a new poll released Friday. The survey, conducted by the UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies and the Los Angeles Times, found that the recall campaign is trailing by more than 20 percentage points, with only 38.5% of likely voters in favor of removing Newsom before the end of his term and 60.1% opposed.

