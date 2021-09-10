CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Should Businesses Have To Check Patrons For Vaccine Proof? Lightfoot Says Focus Is Just On Getting Shots In Arms

By Kelly Bauer
blockclubchicago.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO — Mayor Lori Lightfoot shied away Friday from questions about if the city will require some businesses to check people for proof of vaccination. New York City is requiring spots like gyms, restaurants and bars to check patrons for proof of vaccination, hoping that can limit the spread of COVID-19 during this latest wave of cases. But Lightfoot has so far refused to say Chicago will do the same.

