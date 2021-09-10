CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seahawks coach Pete Carroll: Jamal Adams 'in better control of everything'

 8 days ago
Jamal Adams was a revelation for the Seahawks defense in 2020. From posting 11 tackles for a loss to rushing the passer as well as any DB in the NFL, Seattle was a different team when Adams was on the field.

What’s perhaps most remarkable is that Adams was never really 100%. His season began with a hyper-extended elbow Week 1 against the Falcons and ended with a torn labrum in his shoulder against the 49ers. In-between Adams sat out four games and played through several other minor injuries. Between that and not having a true offseason to prepare, it’s a wonder that Adams made as much of an impact as he did.

Heading into year two with the Seahawks, Adams has a better control of everything that’s being asked of him, according to coach Pete Carroll.

They’re asking quite alot, too. Adams patrols the field and lines up at multiple positions, not unlike former strong safety Kam Chancellor. He’s also arguably the best pass-rusher on the roster, making him a unique defensive weapon and very-much worth the massive contract extension that he just signed.

Adams isn’t completely-healed, yet. He says that one of his fingers is still kind-of broken but he considers himself 100% healthy.

A (relatively) healthy Adams and a full season of Carlos Dunlap should give Seattle fans more confidence in their defense heading into 2021.

Pete Carroll on Seahawks new cornerback Bless Austin: 'Wow, he's a hitter'

The Seattle Seahawks added another cornerback to the roster this week, signing Bless Austin to the squad on Tuesday. Coach Pete Carroll already likes what he sees. “Wow, he’s a hitter,” Carroll told reporters on Wednesday. “He has a really aggressive and physical style of play, and that’s what I loved about what I saw. He’s got good size to him, but his willingness to throw his body around and give you everything he’s got is what jumped off of the film to me.”
NFL
