CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Lakers will host Nets in first NBA preseason game of 2021-22

By Sanjesh Singh
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dUpKt_0bsNBTQH00

The NBA announced the preseason schedule for all teams, and the first game starts with a bang.

The Los Angeles Lakers will host the Brooklyn Nets on Oct. 3 at 12:30 p.m. in what is automatically a highly anticipated matchup.

Both teams stacked their respective rosters with former All-Stars who can still contribute on any given night.

The Lakers, who have LeBron James and Anthony Davis, added Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard, Rajon Rondo and more to the fold, including youngsters Kendrick Nunn and Malik Monk.

Brooklyn, who has Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving, brought in Patty Mills, LaMarcus Aldridge and Paul Millsap and re-signed Blake Griffin.

Los Angeles also signed former Brooklyn Net DeAndre Jordan after the Nets wanted to move on, so that factor is involved as well.

The preseason kicks off in less than a month.

Gallery

Lakers photos: Best of Russell Westbrook's 2020-21 season

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fIKj9_0bsNBTQH00

Comments / 0

Related
AllPacers

He Only Has Nine Fingers, But Is He The Best Dunker In NBA History? This Former Boston Celtics First Rounder Who Also Played For The Suns, Heat, Pacers, Nets, Rockets, Timberwolves And Mavericks, Doesn't Get Talked About Enough

Many people believe that Vince Carter, Michael Jordan and Dominique Wilkins are probably three of the best dunkers to ever step foot in the NBA. However, one name that does not get brought up enough is Gerald Green. Green played 12 seasons in the NBA with the Boston Celtics, Miami...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Lebron James
Person
Carmelo Anthony
Person
Rajon Rondo
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Lamarcus Aldridge
Person
Patty Mills
Person
Deandre Jordan
Person
Kendrick Nunn
Person
Malik Monk
Person
Blake Griffin
Person
Dwight Howard
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Paul Millsap
Person
Kevin Durant
Yardbarker

Marc Gasol joining NBA title contender after Lakers divorce?

The relationship between Marc Gasol and the Los Angeles Lakers came to a messy conclusion last week. After a season of disappointment, broken promises and ill will – the two sides opted to go in different directions. The Lakers maintain that one fairly significant reason led to their decision to...
NBA
Yardbarker

NBA Rumors: Kuzma, Trades, Bulls, Johnson, Nets, Ellis, Wizards

Kyle Kuzma was traded to the Wizards as part of the Russell Westbrook trade. though the forward believed he was headed to Sacramento. Shortly before the Westbrook deal was announced, it was reported that the Kings were closing in a deal that would have sent Buddy Hield to the Lakers in exchange for Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and Montrezl Harrell.
NBA
Sporting News

Are the Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets destined to meet in the 2022 NBA Finals?

Every so often, there comes an NBA season when the two finalists from each conference appear to be a forgone conclusion. Injuries are an unpredictable variable every year and derail a team's title aspirations, but certain franchises contain the talent and depth to overcome such adversities. That's how they become consensus favourites among experts and stakeholders.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Los Angeles Lakers#Gallery Lakers
chatsports.com

Lakers Announce 2021-22 Single-Game Tickets Available For Purchase

The Los Angeles Lakers announced that tickets for the 2021-22 season are now available to be purchased online. Training camps for the upcoming season begin on Sept. 28, which gives the Lakers five days before they tip-off their first preseason game against the Brooklyn Nets at home in Staples Center. Los Angeles will play six preseason games in total before they start their 2021-22 campaign on Opening Night against the Golden State Warriors.
NBA
lakers365.com

NBA News: Nets Dish Out DeAndre Jordan, Who’s Expected to Sign With Lakers

The Brooklyn Nets have been trying to figure out what they are going to do with DeAndre Jordan lately. After inking him to a contract during the 2019-2020 offseason, Jordan was gearing up to enter his third season as a member of the Nets. But for the last couple of weeks now, it's been evident that the chances of Jordan donning a different uniform next year are more likely than not.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Can the Lakers, Nets give us an era-ending 2022 NBA Finals?

In the 2021 NBA Finals, Giannis Antetokounmpo solidified himself as one of his era’s most memorable players. Rarely has anyone dominated the sport’s final round so thoroughly and done it in such a unique way. As a new name to the list of sacred contemporary ballers—those who will still be discussed broadly for years to come, if not decades—he was the only player to achieve that high of a distinction in the most recent playoffs but certainly not the only emerging prime time star. Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton on the Western Conference side of the Finals stood out as well, as did Trae Young before them.
NBA
chatsports.com

Complete 2021-22 Lakers Roster Ratings Revealed On NBA 2K22

With the 2021-22 season right around the corner, fans are able to get their basketball fix in with the recent release of NBA 2K22. The popular video game franchise delivers a new iteration every year before the start of each season, and NBA 2K22 will feature all the new rosters after an offseason full of transactions. The video game has become a staple in hoops culture as fans and players alike spend countless hours on the virtual basketball court and even argue about the player ratings the game is well-known for.
NBA
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

LaMarcus Aldridge returning to Nets in 2021-22

Or at least one that is healthy enough to allow you to play an NBA season in LaMarcus Aldridge’s case. Just five months removed from leaving the Nets and retiring from the league following a well-decorated 15-year career due to a heart condition, Aldridge is coming back to our borough on a one-year, $2.6 million deal to help Brooklyn capture its first major pro sports championship since 1955.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

Predicting 2021-22 NBA Season For Lakers Star Russell Westbrook

The Los Angeles Lakers shook up their roster this NBA offseason. There will be at least 10 new players from when the 2020-21 season ended in the first round of the playoffs. The highest-profile addition that they made was trading for point guard Russell Westbrook. The Lakers acquired him from the Washington Wizards after nearly completing a trade with the Sacramento Kings.
NBA
basketballinsiders.com

2022 NBA Finals exact outcome odds – Nets vs. Lakers favorable

According to oddsmakers via Bovada, the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers are favored to meet in the 2022 NBA Finals; the exact outcome odds are available. This potential matchup has +380 odds of occurring. Ranking second, the Golden State Warriors have high odds of reaching next season’s NBA Finals. A Nets-Warriors matchup shows +800 odds. Though, these odds mentioned above are not based on the exact outcome. The “Lakers to beat Nets” currently shows +750. Likewise, “Nets to beat Lakers” has the same odds.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Teams With The Most All-Star Selections: 2021-22 Lakers Are The Most Talented Team In NBA History With 60 Appearances

The NBA is quite an interesting landscape at the moment, with 2 teams taking up the bulk of All-Star talent around the league. The Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets are two superteams with exceptional players on their rosters, while other teams such as the reigning champion Milwaukee Bucks and NBA Finalists Phoenix Suns are right in the mix again. But which of these teams have the most All-Stars in NBA history?
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

34K+
Followers
69K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy