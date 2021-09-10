CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel Makes Man Utd Admission Following Arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo

By Matt Debono
Absolute Chelsea
 8 days ago

Thomas Tuchel insists Chelsea's Premier League rivals Manchester United were title contenders before the arrival of superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

United have made an identical start to the 2021/22 campaign to Chelsea, winning two and drawing the other in their first three games.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been firmly backed by his club this summer. Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane and Ronaldo have all arrived through the Old Trafford doors, making them a strong contender for the league this season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iOTsO_0bsNAuAP00
(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

But despite the arrival of Ronaldo, Tuchel believes United were contenders for the league title before his signing and that Chelsea won't change their stance or ambitions following the Portuguese's return to England.

What Thomas Tuchel said

"They were before," insisted Tuchel on Manchester United being title contenders prior to the arrival of Ronaldo. "For me, they had a fantastic transfer window. They are a super hard team to play against and to beat in the last season. They were close to win a European trophy, they were so close in the league in second place.

"They were contenders before the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo. Now Ronaldo arrives, he will get a lot of attention and focus. You ask me about it, which is fair enough. I think he will have a huge impact because he is a champion, a true champion. He has proved on any level in any year that he can perform on outstanding levels.

"Don’t forget, we will now check the minutes and the goals and assists but he will have an impact every day to the group. It is what we also look for and what we have when we bring in players, they bring a new spirit. Guys like Trevoh Chalobah, like Saul, like Romelu Lukaku. They are new in the group, fresh and hungry. When players like this arrive in the club it is a huge example.

"Cristiano leads by example and makes things more complicated for us! Very exciting, we will not change our ambitions because of that."

Comments / 0

Absolute Chelsea

ABOUT

Absolute Chelsea is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

