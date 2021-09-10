CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA News: Atlanta Hawks Ink Former Sixers Guard Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot

By Justin Grasso
All 76ers
All 76ers
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IvAEP_0bsNAg3T00

The Atlanta Hawks added 26-year-old sharpshooter Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot to their roster this week.

Luwawu-Cabarrot, a six-seven sharpshooting guard from France finds his fifth NBA home ahead of year six in the league.

He first got his NBA start with the Philadelphia 76ers. As the Sixers were beginning to turn a corner in their franchise after several years of tanking, Luwawu-Cabarrot was one of their draft picks during a transition year going from tanking to competing.

The French guard became the 24th overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft following a stint in the ABA League overseas. During his rookie season in Philadelphia, Luwawu-Cabarrot appeared in a career-high of 68 games. 19 of which he started.

During his debut season in the NBA, Luwawu-Cabarrot averaged roughly 17 minutes on the floor. He shot 40-percent from the field and knocked down 31-percent of his threes, averaging 6.4 points per game.

The following year, Luwawu-Cabarrot resumed his role coming off the Sixers' bench. Appearing in 52 matchups, he averaged 5.8 points per game and shot 36-percent from the field, draining 33-percent of his threes.

Amid the 2018 NBA offseason, Luwawu-Cabarrot was traded for the first time in his career to the Oklahoma City Thunder. After appearing in 21 games in OKC, Luwawu-Cabarrot was then traded again to the Chicago Bulls.

Following year three, Luwawu-Cabarrot hit the free agency market. Although he landed a training camp opportunity in Cleveland, he didn't make the final roster. That's when he was picked up by the Brooklyn Nets, which became his temporary home for the next couple of seasons.

Over the last two years, Luwawu-Cabarrot drained 40-percent of his shots from the field and 34-percent of his threes, averaging seven points per game for Brooklyn. Now, he'll put his skills to the test with the Atlanta Hawks.

According to Chris Kirschner of The Athletic, the Hawks inked Luwawu-Cabarrot to a one-year deal for next season. Per Kirscher's report, the contract is non-guaranteed.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

