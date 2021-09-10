CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Recycled Water Jug Lamps

By Elena Rahman
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePost Industrial Crafts created the Tripod Lamps out of recycled water jugs. The Lebanon-based company used a unique production method to assemble and construct the lamps. Made from 5-gallon water bottles, the Tripod Lamps boasts three legs and a simplistically shaped shading cone for maximum stability. Ideal for a side table or floor lamp, the Tripod is easily transported with its sturdy handle. The shading cone directs and filters the light to illuminate all spaces.

#Recycled Water#Water Bottles#Recycled Plastic#Jug#Post Industrial Crafts
