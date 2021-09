LEWISBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The 37th annual Taste of our Towns in Lewisburg has been canceled. Officials say that after thoughtful consideration, and discussions with Greenbrier Valley Medical Center, Greenbrier County Health Department, Greenbrier Valley CVB, Lewisburg Downtown Business Association, and others, Carnegie Hall has determined that it will not be possible to safely hold what would have been the 37th Taste of Our Towns (TOOT) food and music festival in downtown Lewisburg in October.

LEWISBURG, WV ・ 4 DAYS AGO