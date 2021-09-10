CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

2023 WR Nathaniel Joseph Commits to Clemson

By JP Priester
 8 days ago
Dabo Swinney has his first commitment in the 2023 recruiting class.

WR Nathaniel Joseph, out of Edison High in Miami, Florida, committed to Clemson on Friday afternoon, choosing the Tigers over Florida State, Texas A&M and Florida.

At 5-foot-8, 170-pounds, the SI All-American candidate is the prototypical slot receiver and has the kind of game-breaking speed that makes him a legitimate threat to score every time he touches the ball.

Joseph has close to 30 offers and picked up an offer from the Tigers shortly after working out for the coaching staff at one of Dabo Swinney's high school camps back in June.

All Clemson's Take: The Tigers needed a slot guy in the 2023 class and they have taken care of that early on in the cycle. Watching his film, and watching him live, one word comes to mind. Explosive. This kid can fly.

The speedy wideout also possesses the kind of versatility that could prove to be extremely valuable in the Clemson offense. His high school coaches routinely line him up at running back, in the slot, and on the outside, and Joseph has been extremely successful making plays from all three positions. He's also one of the best return men in the country.

He will need to add a little bulk to his frame, but Joseph is a legit Top-150 talent. Don't let the small frame fool you, this kid can play. Clemson just locked up one of the best slot guys in the 2023 class.

