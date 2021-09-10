This Retired Florida Fire Chief Responded to 9/11 and the Surfside Collapse

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleIn 2001, Dave Downey was working in special operations for Miami-Dade Fire Rescue when FEMA called them to respond to the scene at Ground Zero in New York City. After he had retired as chief, Downey responded to the condo tower collapse in Surfside, FL. Each tragedy was a rare moment where a large fire department needed help from all over – sifting through the rubble looking for air pockets where survivors and victims might be.

