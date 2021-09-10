CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Game On: Storylines, players and matchups to watch (plus a prediction) for Huskers vs. Bulls

By PARKER GABRIEL Lincoln Journal Star
Fremont Tribune
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNebraska plays a nonconference opponent in front of its home crowd for a second straight week. Here’s a closer look at how the Huskers and Buffalo compare. 1. RTDB. Not to be Run The Dang Ball Guy, but Nebraska wore down Fordham (as you’d expect them to) and had success on the ground as the game went along. On a blazing hot day at Memorial Stadium, the Huskers should be able to lean on Buffalo, too. Emphasis on should.

