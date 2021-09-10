11 Pieces of the Weirdest Band Merch

Otters!!! Yes, otter fans that live in Houston today is your day! I was a bit creeped out at first because at first look it looked like a big snakes. I'm not a snake fan. Otters, however, I'm a fan! From way back when Emmit Otter had his "Jug Band Christmas" to my kids watching "PB&J Otter" in the early days of Disney Junior, I always thought otters were pretty cool. Apparently a lot of Houstonians do to, on my friend Chris Alan's Houstonians facebook page there were plenty of great reactions...like "Get otter here! Sorry, couldn’t help myself. lol Pretty cool. Wonder how they got here." Other folks just enjoyed the cuteness with comments like "Omgggggg i love this so much" and "I Want One."

HOUSTON, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO