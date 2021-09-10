CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aiken County, SC

Aiken County man arrested in Lexington child predator operation

By Alexandra Koch
Aiken Standard
Aiken Standard
 8 days ago
An Aiken County man was arrested as part of a child predator operation led by the Lexington Police Department.

Keair Fuewell, 23, of Gloverville, was charged with attempted criminal solicitation of a minor.

More than a dozen law enforcement agencies worked together on the month-long operation targeting adults accused of contacting minors online for sexual activity.

Seventeen men have been arrested as part of the operation. Another man is wanted on charges stemming from messages exchanged with law enforcement officers posing as minors on social media apps, according to a release from the Lexington County Sheriff's Department.

“We, along with the Lexington Police Department and the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office, served as the host agencies for this operation,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Officers pretended to be underage teenagers as the suspects messaged them through apps. Some even had phone conversations with officers. After the suspect asked to meet with ‘the child,’ detectives were staged at a predetermined meeting spot to arrest them.”

Most of the messages featured sexually explicit language and images, according to Koon.

“The intent of these suspects during these communications is clear,” Koon said. “They were trying to persuade, entice or coerce someone they reasonably believed to be under the age of 18 to engage in sexual activity.”

No children were ever used or placed in danger during the operation, according to Koon.

“This operation is the result of strong relationships among law enforcement at the federal, state and local levels,” Koon said. “I’d like to thank Attorney General Alan Wilson for making members of his office available for this operation as part of his continued commitment to local law enforcement.”

The FBI, Homeland Security Investigations, the U.S. Secret Service, the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, the U.S. Marshals Service, the Cayce Department of Public Safety, the Mount Pleasant Police Department, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and the Aiken Department of Public Safety participated in the operation, according to the release.

The following individuals were arrested and charged:

William Banks, 51, Liberty: attempted criminal sexual conduct with a minor, attempted sexual exploitation of a minor, attempted disseminating obscene material to a person under 18.

Steven Bradley, 42, West Columbia: two counts of attempted criminal sexual conduct with a minor, criminal solicitation of a minor, unlawful carry of a handgun.

Darrin Bray, 40, Greenville, Illinois: attempted disseminating obscene material to a person under 18, attempted sexual exploitation of a minor.

Kevin Carpenter, 26, Evergreen: attempted disseminating obscene material to a person under 18, criminal solicitation of a minor, attempted criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

Brian Cates, 54, North Augusta: criminal solicitation of a minor, attempted disseminating obscene material to a person under 18.

Geoffrey Dudding, 36, Charlotte, North Carolina: conspiracy to commit criminal sexual conduct with a minor, criminal solicitation of a minor, sexual exploitation of a minor, attempted promoting prostitution of a minor.

Mark Frick, 54, Gaston: attempted criminal sexual conduct with a minor, criminal solicitation of a minor.

Keair Fuewell, 23, Gloverville: criminal solicitation of a minor, attempted disseminating obscene material to a person under 18.

Landon Gibson, 40, Simpsonville: three counts of attempted disseminating obscene material to a person under 18, criminal solicitation of a minor.

Kane Hicks, 23, Darlington: attempted sexual exploitation of a minor.

Walter Huggins, 45, Camden: criminal solicitation of a minor, attempted sexual exploitation of a minor, attempted disseminating obscene material to a person under 18.

David Jones, 51, Pelion: attempted criminal sexual conduct with a minor, criminal solicitation of a minor, sexual exploitation of a minor.

Willie Manning, 57, Winnsboro: criminal solicitation of a minor, sexual exploitation of a minor.

Joshua Paczowski, 21, Lexington: attempted criminal sexual conduct with a minor, criminal solicitation of a minor.

Misael Quezada, 31, Blythewood: criminal solicitation of a minor.

Eric Setterberg, 54, Gadsden: attempted sexual exploitation of a minor, attempted criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

Charles Templeton, 74, Gaston: criminal solicitation of a minor, attempted sexual exploitation of a minor, attempted disseminating obscene material to a person under 18.

Koon said more arrests are expected as investigators pursue charges against other suspects identified during the operation.

