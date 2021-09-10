CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stunning Arkansas House Features Wrap Around Pool & Movie Theater

By Lisa Lindsey
KOSY 790AM
KOSY 790AM
 8 days ago
Okay, I think I might have found the most amazing house in the state of Arkansas. It's gorgeous of course but it's so unique too. For starters, just look at that pool. This mansion, located in Little Rock, sits in between a golf course and a lake in the Chenal community.

