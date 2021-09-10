Stunning Arkansas House Features Wrap Around Pool & Movie Theater

ROWLETT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — It was last week when Natalie Wester and her husband went to Hang Time, a bar and restaurant in Rowlett, with a few friends. Something they say they don’t do often as new parents. “If you’ve ever been new parents, having those couple of hours out like once or twice a month is so important for your mental health,” Wester said. They’re fully vaccinated, but say they choose to mask up when out to protect their immunocompromised four-month-old son. The Wester family (CBS 11 News) But once inside, they were told they had to take them off. “Our waitress came over, sat...

ROWLETT, TX ・ 11 HOURS AGO