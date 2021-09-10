Bravo's Top Chef Alum Leah Cohen Is Expecting Her Second Child
Major congratulations are in order for Leah Cohen! The Top Chef alum and her husband, Ben Byruch, have just announced that they’re expecting their second child together. Leah, who is already mom to 2-year-old son Carter Graham. confirmed the happy news with a statement to People magazine. "We are so excited; we have been wanting another baby for a while and always knew we would like to have two relatively close in age,” she said.www.bravotv.com
Comments / 0