Brielle Biermann is opening up about a recent medical procedure. The Don't Be Tardy daughter took to Instagram on September 6 to share that she underwent double jaw surgery last month. "Sooooo… I had double jaw surgery on August 23 to correct my TMJ [and] 9 mm overjet overbite," Brielle shared. "This was NOT for aesthetics but for quality of life. I sucked my thumb til I was 9 ishhh which made the roof of my mouth suuuuuper narrow and my excessive overbite [caused] my teeth to have no contact whatsoever."

