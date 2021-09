We all know that the Android 12 based One UI 4.0 beta for the Galaxy S21 series is happening, and Samsung knows it too. However, the company never really announced an official release date for the first beta except for saying that the beta will be available sometime in September, which is not really surprising to begin with. We have some information suggesting that the beta was supposed to be released today, but that is no longer the case.

CELL PHONES ・ 10 DAYS AGO