“Lulu’s Winegarden Launches “Golden Hour”: a Sunny Weekday Happy Hour with Queso, Wines, Ranch Water + Good Vibes”
“Lulu’s Winegarden, casual southwest-inspired wine bar from the team behind Michelin-honored Royal, has just launched its first-ever happy hour, “Golden Hour.” The sunny weekday happy hour, hosted Tuesday through Friday everywhere throughout the restaurant, features specials on some of Lulu’s best-selling bites (including a new limited-season hatch chile burger), wines by the glass and bottle, cocktails, craft drafts and Mexican beers.www.popville.com
