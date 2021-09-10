CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
“Lulu’s Winegarden Launches “Golden Hour”: a Sunny Weekday Happy Hour with Queso, Wines, Ranch Water + Good Vibes”

By Prince Of Petworth
popville.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Lulu’s Winegarden, casual southwest-inspired wine bar from the team behind Michelin-honored Royal, has just launched its first-ever happy hour, “Golden Hour.” The sunny weekday happy hour, hosted Tuesday through Friday everywhere throughout the restaurant, features specials on some of Lulu’s best-selling bites (including a new limited-season hatch chile burger), wines by the glass and bottle, cocktails, craft drafts and Mexican beers.

Greyson F

Popular BBQ Restaurant Closing For Good

Grab your BBQ while you still canLuis Santoyo/Unsplash. For lovers of BBQ here in Tucson, things are about to become a little more difficult when trying to hunt down the perfect BBQ sandwich. That is because the restaurant Boulevard Barbeque & Fixins has announced it is officially shutting down.
TUCSON, AZ
Mashed

Nearly 28% Said This Was Their Favorite Cheap Beer To Drink

When you are winding down at home after a long day at work, nothing beats a swig of cold beer to celebrate the end of the day. According to Time, of the more than 60% of American adults who drink alcohol, beer is clearly a fan favorite. With more than 2,800 craft breweries across the country, beer lovers can find almost any flavor known to man, from banana bread beer to Sriracha-flavored brews (via Craft Beer Tour). With less alcohol and sugar content than other liquors, beer can be sipped in moderation, and won't lead to the same headaches and hangovers the next morning (if you're careful). And when it comes to a refreshing drink on a hot summer day, nothing beats an ice-cold brew.
DRINKS
Athens News

September YAP Happy Hour

Join the Young Athens Professionals at Little Fish Brewing Company's Beer Garden from 5-7pm! Thank you to The Matriots for sponsoring September's event!. YAP Happy Hours are casual networking events geared towards career-minded young adults in the early stages of their careers. They offer a chance to socialize with other young professionals while patronizing a different business every month. YAP events are open-house style and are free and open to the public.
ATHENS, OH
1440 WROK

Illinois Coffee Shop’s Happy Hour is the Perfect First Date

First dates can be awkward, stressful and expensive or you can go to Rockford Roasting Company and save some cash and well have a maybe short date. Does anyone actually like going on first dates? Maybe you liked the first date you went on when you met your potential match but aside from that the answer is probably no.
ROCKFORD, IL
lityoungstown.org

Happy Hour at Barry Dyngles BBQ

The September 22 happy hour will begin at 5:00 at Barry Dyngles BBQ, 1601 S. Raccoon Rd. in Austintown. Drop by anytime for a coffee, draft or chicken leg and some great conversation.
AUSTINTOWN, OH
chatsports.com

Sunday Happy Hour Specials available today at KSBar and Grille

We don’t do Happy Hours, we do Happy DAYS! And guess what? We’ve got good news. These Sunday deals are here to stay. Come down to KSBar and Grille today and treat yourself to Happy Hour Specials that feature $2 pints of domestic beer, $2.75 for a well drink, $3 for a glass of wine, $3.50 for a shot of Fireball, and more. Bottomless mimosas are just $15. These drinks might as well be free!
RESTAURANTS
365thingsaustin.com

Happy Hour At Hotel Vegas

If you work all day, you need something to look forward to! Monday through Friday at Hotel Vegas and The Volstead Lounge is a solid happy hour with half-off food, $2 Lone Stars, and $5 cocktails. Hours: 5–7 p.m. Location:. 1502 E 6th St. Austin, TX 78702.
AUSTIN, TX
Robb Report

How to Make an American Trilogy, the Old-Timey Cocktail That Blends Apple Brandy and Rye

One of the annoying little quirks of the American spirits industry is that everyone tries to sell you on the story that they are the “oldest” whatever or the “first” to do this or that. Evan Williams is said to be the first distillery in Kentucky, dating all the way back to 1783. Elijah Craig will retort that it is they who made the first bourbon, for it is the Good Reverend Craig who had the idea to age it in oak barrels. Buffalo Trace counters that they’re the oldest continually operating distillery, boasting that they were allowed to make what’s...
FOOD & DRINKS
Houston Press

Best Of Houston® 2021: Best Happy Hour

Revelry on Richmond’s happy hour is a great deal Monday through Thursday, when from 3 p.m to 7 p.m. you can get well cocktails, sangria, frozen margaritas, the bar’s signature frozen Red Bull vodkas and any pint of Texas beer for just $5 a drink. But it’s on Fridays when the popular neighborhood sports bar’s specials truly shine, as they’re available for an extra two hours — that’s right, a happy hour that lasts all the way until 9 p.m., the perfect way to kick-start your weekend festivities. Revelry’s happy hour menu also comes with some delicious discounted appetizers: For just $6, you can get tasty snacks like their always solid chips and queso, parmesan truffle fries and “Reveled” eggs, the bar’s take on the southern classic that adds a sprinkling of flash-fried short rib and housemade bourbon bacon-onion jam to the mix.
HOUSTON, TX
moneytalksnews.com

The 13 Best Happy Hours at Chain Restaurants

Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on Living on the Cheap. Happy hour can be a great way to unwind and spend some time with friends on the cheap. Half-price appetizers or $5 cocktails make it easy to enjoy an early evening out without breaking the bank. While most bars...
RESTAURANTS
Washingtonian.com

12 New Fall Happy Hours to Try Around DC

New happy hour deals are cropping up all over the city—whether you’re back in the office and looking to unwind with colleagues, take a break from the home office, or snag deals on weekends. Many of the options here are available on patios and rooftops as well as inside. 79...
RESTAURANTS
hersheypa.com

Plan your Fall Visit and Enjoy New Happy Hour Menu

The Chocolatier Restaurant, Bar + Patio located in Hershey’s Chocolatetown is our all-new, full-service restaurant, bar and patio featuring nods to past and present elements from the Hersheypark ride collection, one-of-a-kind views of neighboring attractions, and two bars. Open daily, we're excited to add a new happy hour menu available...
RESTAURANTS
addisonmagazine.com

Happy Hour Spots in Addison

End the day on a high note. Relax and wind down with friends at one of Addison’s Happy Hour spots. Grab a drink with friends and co-workers, maybe an appetizer, and relax after a long day at work. With lots of drink and food specials around, Happy Hour is the best part of the day in Addison.
ADDISON, TX
discovering-la.com

San Pedro Fish Market Launches Happy Hour

When I learn of a family-owned business that has succeeded for generations, I can’t fathom how difficult that is to accomplish. San Pedro Fish Market (SPFM) is one of those success stories. Their fourth-generation owner continues strong with 65 years in operation. Their newest Long Beach location recently launched a Happy Hour.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
funcheap.com

“Lord of the Zings” w/ Happy Hour Drink Prices (SF)

Come see some comedy from some of the best entertainers in the Bay for free. Happy hour drink prices. Please be ready to show your proof of vaccination if you choose to sit inside. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer as events can be canceled, details...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
popville.com

“Chicken + Whiskey Navy Yard”

Thanks to Max for sending: ” I walked around Navy Yard and recall seeing a permit for a Chicken + Whiskey, adjacent to Tap99 on N Street SE.”. The liquor license placard, which went up earlier this summer for Chicken + Whiskey says:. “The Establishment will be a Restaurant serving...
RESTAURANTS
wjhl.com

Heritage Alliance hosting virtual happy hour for cider fans

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Heritage Alliance is hosting a virtual happy hour featuring a popular fall beverage, cider. The program is accessible at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 16 on Zoom and Facebook live. The event will feature guest speakers Kim Floyd and Jeff “Puff” Irvin for a presentation titled “The InCiders Scoop.”
JONESBOROUGH, TN

