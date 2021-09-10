CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uncle Dan's Best Bets: Week 1

By Daniel Fetes
13 WHAM
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBills -6.5 Home field advantage is back in Buffalo this week. Pittsburgh is starting two rookies on the offensive line and I expected the Bills Mafia to get them problems. The Bills have been favored by at least a touchdown NINE times under Sean McDermott. In those games, the Bills are 9-0 SU and 6-3 ATS.

