CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Worldwide Wicketed Bags Industry To 2028 - Growing Application In Personal Care And Hygiene Products Presents Opportunities

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 9 days ago

DUBLIN, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wicketed Bags Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type (Loose Flap, Bottom Gusset, Side Gusset, and Others) and Application (Food, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care and Cosmetic Products, Industrial Goods, and Others)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global wicketed bags market was valued at US$ 783.34 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1,045.62 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2021 to 2028.

Wicketed bags are held together on a wicket (thin metal bar). The wicket makes it easy to dispense bags and package various items. The bags enhance the aesthetic appeal of a product and can augment product dispensing, along with durable packaging. Wicketed bags are largely used in many end-use industries due to their properties such as high tear resistance, tensile and break strength, transparency, eco-friendly, and durability. They are extensively utilized for packaging bakery food products, fruits, ice, vegetables, baby diapers, meat, and feminine hygiene products. It has been also used for semi-automatic, automatic, and manual load industrial applications.Based on type, the wicketed bags market is segmented into loose flap, bottom gusset, side gusset, and others. The bottom gusset segment led the market with the largest share in 2020. Bottom-gusset bags are basically designed to contain larger and three-dimensional-shaped products. A bottom fold allows this bag to square off also creates a form-fitting and flat-surface bag end. Wicketed bag with bottom gusset is made of polyethylene. It is very transparent and glossy owing to the use of special polymers. It also comes with a perforation for easy opening, along with a strap handle to carry. The wicket in the bags makes it easier to bundle and be utilized on an automatic/semi-automatic filling line at the buyer's end. These bags have multiple usages in the packaging of grocery, clothing, and sanitary products. They have features such as proper fitting, a flat end that provides an additional printing area, a fold (gusset) on the bottom, horizontal or vertical orientation for retail display. Rather than lying flat, these types of bags stand upright and tend to be versatile in case of size and shape. In addition, the overall size of a bottom gusset bag is usually large, even if they're handling the same volume of product. Bottom gusset bags are usually used for confectionary packaging, pet food packaging, and coffee packaging.The global wicketed bags market is segmented into five main regions- North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). In 2020, Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the global wicketed bags market during the forecast period. The rising demand for food and personal hygiene products in nations, such as India and China, have contributed to the growth of wicketed bags market in Asia Pacific. Furthermore, the growing population, rising disposable income levels of the population, and substantial economic conditions are encouraging a consumer to spend more on consumer products, which is expected to drive the demand for wicketed bags across the region during the forecast period. Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on the Wicketed Bags Market

The ongoing pandemic has drastically altered the status of the plastic industry and has also impacted the growth of the wicketed bags market. The COVID-19 outbreak has further distorted operational efficiency and disrupted the value chains due to the sudden closure of national and international boundaries, creating revenue loss and damage. The disruptive value chain has had a negative impact on the raw material supply, which, in turn, is impacting the growth of the wicketed bags market. However, as the economies are planning to revive their operations, the demand for wicketed bags is presumed to rise globally. The packaging industry is a dynamically growing contributor to this demand since consumers are inclined toward ordering food products and other goods online. Moreover, the food and pharmaceutical segments are likely to bring growth opportunities for the market as wicketed bags are highly used in the packaging of food, personal hygiene, and pharmaceutical products. The corporate sectors have also resumed their operations with the imposition of several safety measures such as ensuring limited direct contact with visitors, strengthening and communicating proper hygiene practices, conducting complete sanitations, and eliminating personnel contact during shift changes. Reasons to Buy

  • Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.
  • The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global wicketed bags market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long-term strategies.
  • Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.
  • Scrutinize in-depth the market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.
  • Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Wicketed Bags Market Landscape4.1 Market Overview4.2 PEST Analysis4.2.1 North America4.2.2 Europe4.2.3 APAC4.2.4 MEA4.2.5 SAM4.3 Expert Opinion

5. Wicketed Bags Market - Key Market Dynamics5.1 Market Drivers5.1.1 Increasing Demand for Convenience and Processed Food5.1.2 Growing Demand for Flexible Packaging5.2 Market Restraints5.2.1 Challenges in Plastic Bag Recycling5.3 Market Opportunities5.3.1 Growing Application in Personal Care and Hygiene Products5.4 Future Trends5.4.1 Rising Demand for Bio-Based Packaging5.5 Impact Analysis

6. Wicketed Bags - Global Market Analysis6.1 Wicketed Bags Market Overview6.2 Wicketed Bags Market - Revenue Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Mn)6.3 Market Positioning

7. Wicketed Bags Market Analysis - By Type7.1 Overview7.2 Wicketed Bags Market, By Type (2020 and 2028)7.3 Loose Flap7.3.1 Overview7.3.2 Loose Flap: Wicketed Bags Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)7.4 Bottom Gusset7.4.1 Overview7.4.2 Bottom Gusset: Wicketed Bags Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)7.5 Side Gusset7.5.1 Overview7.5.2 Side Gusset: Wicketed Bags Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)7.6 Others7.6.1 Overview7.6.2 Others: Wicketed Bags Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

8. Wicketed Bags Market Analysis - By Application8.1 Overview8.2 Wicketed Bags Market, By Application (2020 and 2028)8.3 Food8.3.1 Overview8.3.2 Food: Wicketed Bags Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)8.4 Pharmaceutical8.4.1 Overview8.4.2 Pharmaceutical: Wicketed Bags Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)8.5 Personal Care and Cosmetic Products8.5.1 Overview8.5.2 Personal Care and Cosmetic Products: Wicketed Bags Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)8.6 Industrial Goods8.6.1 Overview8.6.2 Industrial Goods: Wicketed Bags Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)8.7 Others8.7.1 Overview8.7.2 Others: Wicketed Bags Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

9. Wicketed Bags Market - Geographic Analysis

10. Impact COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Wicketed Bags Market10.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Wicketed Bags Market10.2 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic10.3 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic10.4 Asia Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic10.5 Middle East & Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic10.6 South America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11. Industry Landscape11.1 Product Launch11.2 Merger and Acquisition11.3 Strategy and Business Planning

12. Company Profiles12.1 St. Johns Packaging12.1.1 Key Facts12.1.2 Business Description12.1.3 Products and Services12.1.4 Financial Overview12.1.5 SWOT Analysis12.1.6 Key Developments12.2 Berry Global Inc.12.2.1 Key Facts12.2.2 Business Description12.2.3 Products and Services12.2.4 Financial Overview12.2.5 SWOT Analysis12.2.6 Key Developments12.3 Bischof + Klein SE & Co. KG12.3.1 Key Facts12.3.2 Business Description12.3.3 Products and Services12.3.4 Financial Overview12.3.5 SWOT Analysis12.3.6 Key Developments12.4 Mondi12.4.1 Key Facts12.4.2 Business Description12.4.3 Products and Services12.4.4 Financial Overview12.4.5 SWOT Analysis12.4.6 Key Developments12.5 LPS Industries12.5.1 Key Facts12.5.2 Business Description12.5.3 Products and Services12.5.4 Financial Overview12.5.5 SWOT Analysis12.5.6 Key Developments12.6 PAC Worldwide Corporation12.6.1 Key Facts12.6.2 Business Description12.6.3 Products and Services12.6.4 Financial Overview12.6.5 SWOT Analysis12.6.6 Key Developments12.7 UFlex Limited12.7.1 Key Facts12.7.2 Business Description12.7.3 Products and Services12.7.4 Financial Overview12.7.5 SWOT Analysis12.7.6 Key Developments12.8 Coveris12.8.1 Key Facts12.8.2 Business Description12.8.3 Products and Services12.8.4 Financial Overview12.8.5 SWOT Analysis12.8.6 Key Developments12.9 Maco PKG.12.9.1 Key Facts12.9.2 Business Description12.9.3 Products and Services12.9.4 Financial Overview12.9.5 SWOT Analysis12.9.6 Key Developments12.10 Sonoco Products Company12.10.1 Key Facts12.10.2 Business Description12.10.3 Products and Services12.10.4 Financial Overview12.10.5 SWOT Analysis12.10.6 Key Developments

13. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tude0d

Media Contact: Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-wicketed-bags-industry-to-2028---growing-application-in-personal-care-and-hygiene-products-presents-opportunities-301373383.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Global Industrial IoT Market (2021 To 2026) - Predictive Maintenance Of Machinery Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial IoT Market by Device & Technology, Connectivity Type, Software, Vertical (Manufacturing, Energy, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Retail, Transportation, Metals & Mining, Agriculture), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global IIoT market size is...
MARKETS
cuereport.com

Email Application Industry Size 2019, Market Opportunities, Share Analysis up to 2025

Latest update on Email Application Market Analysis report published with an extensive market research, Email Application market growth analysis and Projection by – 2025. this report is highly predictive as it holds the over all market analysis of topmost companies into the Email Application industry. With the classified Email Application market research based on various growing regions this report provide leading players portfolio along with sales, growth, market share and so on.
MARKETS
TheStreet

Natural And Organic Personal Care Product Market Research 2020-2024|Post-Pandemic Industry Planning Structure|17,000 Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Natural and Organic Personal Care Product Market by Distribution Channel, Product, and Geography-Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Natural and Organic Personal Care Product Market by...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Personal Hygiene#Market Research#Product Market#Application Lrb#Researchandmarkets Com#Cagr#Asia Pacific
bostonnews.net

Cheese Powder Manufacturers Experience Sizable Demand Opportunities from Worldwide Food Industry

A latest ResearchMoz.us report titled "Covid-19 Impact on Global Cheese Powder Market Size, Status, and Forecast 2020–2026" states that the vendors working in the global cheese powder market will gain substantial growth opportunities in the years ahead. Growing use of cheese powder in various recipes from all across the world is working as a key driver for the growth of the market for cheese powder.
INDUSTRY
atlantanews.net

Oral Care Market Rising Size, Huge Healthcare Industry Growth Opportunities with COVID-19 Impact Analysis By 2031

Global Oral Care Market Research Report, distributed by insightSLICE offers top-line information and an inside and out examination of the components driving the market fragments. A huge piece of the report contains irrefutable projections for the business all in all and its sub-markets, dependent on their verifiable and current circumstance. A CAGR of 5.6% is relied upon to be recorded for the Oral Care market by 2031, referring to industry players.
MARKETS
clarkcountyblog.com

Bromobenzene Industry 2021 by Top Manufactures, Application, Trends and Opportunities

Global Bromobenzene Market report provides insight into main drivers, challenges, opportunities and risk of the market and strategies of suppliers. Key players are profiled as well with their market shares in the global Bromobenzene Market discussed. Overall, this report covers the historical situation, present status and the future prospects.Additionally, the worldwide market is segmented based on type, application, deals, and area. It contains numbers, regions, revenue, and offers just as the thorough computation of the business chain structure, opportunities, industry news analysis. The application portion shows the employments of the product.
MARKETS
ForexTV.com

India Industrial Production Grows More Than Expected

India’s industrial production grew faster than expected in July, preliminary data from the statistics ministry showed Friday. Industrial production grew 11.5 percent year-on-year, which was faster than the 10.7 percent increase economists had expected. In the same month of 2020, production had shrunk 10.5 percent as the lockdown to limit...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Country
China
Rebel Yell

Prepaid Card Market 2021, Industry Growth, Trends, Share, Product Overview With COVID-19 Pandemic Presenting Future Opportunities 2027

The report titled Prepaid Card Market, is a unique market research that provides the most up-to-date detailed information and comprehensive market analysis. It provides a complete market overview with detailed understanding of key factors including the current market situation, potential market size, volume and dynamics. This research report about Prepaid Card Market provides a comprehensive assessment of the COVID-19 epidemic and its impact on the current market, and assesses the potential impact on the market in the forecast period from 2021 to 2027.
MARKETS
Sourcing Journal

Why WTS Works with TENCEL™ to Create Quality Clothing

For fashion to break out of its disposability rut, it needs to focus on quality. And quality begins with using materials that can last. A key tactic to reduce a garment’s impact is to get more use out of it. Being able to wash and wear something 40 times instead of five times makes a huge difference in the overall calculation of its environmental cost, explained World Textile Sourcing (WTS) CEO Luis Antonio Aspillaga during a recent discussion with Sourcing Journal founder and president Edward Hertzman. “Sustainability works when the garment has a longer life,” Aspillaga noted. Circularity is catching on as...
APPAREL
theeastcountygazette.com

Vaccine Resistance to Mu Variant May Enforce Full Lockdown

With the daily uprising of Covid-19 cases, UK’s Environmental Secretary has warned the country for a potential return of nationwide lockdown if a particular COVID-19 variant finds a way to evade the vaccines. Eustace told Sky News, “Arguably the biggest threat to the travel industry is that if we do...
WORLD
deseret.com

Pfizer reveals side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine booster

Pfizer has released the list of side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, and they’re pretty similar to the side effects from the second dose. The Food and Drug Administration released the data from Pfizer, which outlined what side effects 300 participants felt during a trial of the booster stage. Here’s a quick breakdown.
INDUSTRY
cbs17

Pfizer releases side effects experienced after booster shots

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – On Friday, the FDA will discuss Pfizer’s request for authorization for its booster. In documents posted online, the FDA took note of conflicting data concerning boosters. The agency said, “Some observational studies have suggested declining efficacy of COMIRNATY over time against symptomatic infection or against the...
RALEIGH, NC
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
49K+
Post
198K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy