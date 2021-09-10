CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
GE Board Of Directors Authorizes Regular Quarterly Dividend

The Board of Directors of GE (GE) - Get General Electric Company (GE) Report today declared a $0.08 per share dividend on the outstanding common stock of the Company. The dividend is payable October 25, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 27, 2021. The ex-dividend date is September 24, 2021.

About GE

GE (GE) - Get General Electric Company (GE) Report rises to the challenge of building a world that works. For more than 125 years, GE has invented the future of industry, and today the company's dedicated team, leading technology, and global reach and capabilities help the world work more efficiently, reliably, and safely. GE's people are diverse and dedicated, operating with the highest level of integrity and focus to fulfill GE's mission and deliver for its customers. www.ge.com

GE's Investor Relations website at www.ge.com/investor and our corporate blog at www.ge.com/reports and @GE_Reports on Twitter, as well as GE's Facebook page and Twitter accounts, contain a significant amount of information about GE, including financial and other information for investors. GE encourages investors to visit these websites from time to time, as information is updated and new information is posted.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210910005468/en/

