FINAL DEADLINE TODAY: ROSEN, A LEADING INVESTOR RIGHTS LAW FIRM, Encourages Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Investors With Losses To Secure Counsel Before Today's September 10 Deadline In Securities Class Action - YMM

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 9 days ago

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) - Get Full Truck Alliance Report pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with FTA's June 2021 initial public offering (the "IPO") of today's important September 10, 2021 lead plaintiff deadlinein the securities class action first filed by the firm.

SO WHAT: If you purchased FTA securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT:To join the FTA class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2114.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than September 10, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

WHY ROSEN LAW:We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources or any meaningful peer recognition. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs' Bar. Many of the firm's attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

DETAILS OF THE CASE:According to the lawsuit, the Registration Statement featured false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) FTA's apps Yunmanman and Huochebang would face an imminent cybersecurity review by the Cyberspace Administration of China (the "CAC"); (2) the CAC would require FTA to suspend new user registration; (3) FTA needed to conduct a "comprehensive self-examination of any cybersecurity risks"; (4) FTA needed to "continue to improve its cybersecurity systems and technology capabilities"; and (5) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times and negligently prepared. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To join the FTA class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2114.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Laurence Rosen, Esq. Phillip Kim, Esq. The Rosen Law Firm, P.A. 275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor New York, NY 10016 Tel: (212) 686-1060 Toll Free: (866) 767-3653 Fax: (212) 202-3827 lrosen@rosenlegal.com pkim@rosenlegal.com cases@rosenlegal.com www.rosenlegal.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/final-deadline-today-rosen-a-leading-investor-rights-law-firm-encourages-full-truck-alliance-co-ltd-investors-with-losses-to-secure-counsel-before-todays-september-10-deadline-in-securities-class-action--ymm-301373340.html

SOURCE Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

TheStreet

LONGEVERON ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Longeveron Inc. And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida on behalf of investors that purchased or otherwise acquired Longeveron Inc. ("Longeveron" or the "Company") (LGVN) securities pursuant and/or traceable to the offering documents issued in connection with Longeveron's February 12, 2021 initial public offering (the "IPO") and/or Longeveron securities between December 18, 2020 and August 10, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until November 12, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

COIN ALERT: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors Of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Coinbase Global Inc.

The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed against Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) ("Coinbase") on behalf of those who purchased or acquired Coinbase Class A common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the "Offering Materials") for the resale of up to 114,850,769 shares of its Class A common stock, whereby Coinbase began trading as a public company on or around April 14, 2021 (the "Offering").
ECONOMY
TheStreet

INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces The Filing Of A Securities Class Action On Behalf Of The Honest Company, Inc. (HNST) Investors

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of those who acquired The Honest Company, Inc. ("Honest" or the "Company") (HNST) : common stock (a) pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with the Company's May 2021 initial public offering ("IPO" or the "Offering"); and/or (b) from May 3, 2021 through September 15, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until November 15, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, A Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces The Filing Of A Securities Class Action On Behalf Of Waterdrop Inc. (WDH) Investors

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM"), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Waterdrop Inc. ("Waterdrop" or the "Company") (WDH) American Depositary Shares ("ADSs" or "shares") pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's May 2021 initial public offering (the "IPO"). Waterdrop investors have until November 15, 2021 to file a lead plaintiff motion.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Securities Class Action#Class Actions#Before Today#Fta#Court#The Rosen Law Firm#Chinese#Super Lawyers#Cac#Linkedin#Twitter#Lrb 866 Rrb
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors Of A Class Action Lawsuit Against The Boston Beer Company, Inc. And Encourages Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100,000 To Contact The Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against The Boston Beer Company, Inc. ("Boston Beer" or "the Company") (SAM) - Get Boston Beer Company, Inc. Class A Report for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

DEADLINE NEXT WEEK: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces That Piedmont Lithium Inc. Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity To Lead Class Action Lawsuit - PLL

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL) - Get Piedmont Lithium Ltd Sponsored ADR Report securities between March 16, 2018 and July 19, 2021, inclusive ("Class Period"), have until this upcoming Tuesday, September 21, 2021 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Piedmont Lithium class action lawsuit. The Piedmont Lithium class action lawsuit ( Skeels v. Piedmont Lithium Inc., No. 21-cv-04161) charges Piedmont Lithium and certain of its top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The Piedmont Lithium class action lawsuit was commenced on July 23, 2021 in the Eastern District of New York.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Deadline Reminder: Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors Of Looming Deadline In The Class Action Lawsuit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA)

BENSALEM, Pa., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the upcoming October 26, 2021 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the case filed on behalf of investors who purchased Cassava Sciences, Inc. ("Cassava" or the "Company") (SAVA) - Get Cassava Sciences, Inc. Report securities between September 14, 2020 and August 27, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").
LAW
TheStreet

The Law Offices Of Frank R. Cruz Announces The Filing Of A Securities Class Action On Behalf Of Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) Investors

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Coinbase Global, Inc. ("Coinbase" or the "Company") (COIN) Class A common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement for the resale of up to 114.8 million shares, whereby Coinbase began trading as a public company on or around April 14, 2021 (the "Offering"). Coinbase investors have until September 20, 2021to file a lead plaintiff motion.
LAW
