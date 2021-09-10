CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Global Thermal Pallet Covers Market Forecast To 2028 - COVID-19 Impact And Analysis

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 9 days ago

DUBLIN, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Thermal Pallet Covers Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Application (Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverage, Chemicals, and Others)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global thermal pallet covers market was valued at US$ 4,599.65 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 10,469.73 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.5% from 2021 to 2028.

Thermal pallet covers safeguard temperature-sensitive goods from the effects of harsh weather and decrease the risk of excursions. The heat transmission from the environment to a product can be slowed by using thermal pallet covers. They help maintain the ambient temperature of goods in transit and protect the temperature-sensitive products from small temperature spikes that can occur during loading and unloading, cross docking, and warehousing and packaging. Growing demand from various application segments, such as pharmaceuticals, food & beverage, and chemicals, is one of the key factors driving the growth of thermal pallet covers market. Moreover, the rapid growth of shipping and logistics industry is projected to propel demand for thermal pallet covers in the coming years.Based on application, thermal pallet covers market is segmented into pharmaceutical, food & beverage, chemicals, and others. The food & beverage segment held the largest market share in 2020. In the food & beverage industry, thermal pallet covers are extremely popular. Customers return shipments to a manufacturer if the food gets spoiled during transportation, which can cause significant loss to manufacturer. The use of thermal pallet covers helps avoid this type of loss. Packaged salads; bakery, confectionery, and dairy products; meat and seafood; and sauces, dips, and dressing items require specific handling in transit to maintain their freshness. Thus, thermal pallet covers are preferred by most food processing industries due to their benefits such as being exceptionally space-efficient, puncture-resistant, protection against cold and heat, and simple application.The market is segmented into five main regions- North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South and Central America (SAM). In 2020, Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the market. The market in APAC comprises several economies such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and the Rest of APAC. These countries are witnessing a growing manufacturing industry coupled with rising industrialization, which offers lucrative opportunities for key market players in thermal pallet covers market. China is mainly dominating the regional market, followed by other countries such as Japan, India, and the Rest of APAC. The growing population, rising disposable income levels of population, and substantial economic conditions are propelling demand for pharmaceuticals and food and beverage products, which is driving the growth of thermal pallet covers the market in the region. Reasons to Buy

  • Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.
  • The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Thermal Pallet Covers market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long-term strategies.
  • Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.
  • Scrutinize in-depth the market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.
  • Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

Key Topics Covered: 1. Introduction 2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Thermal Pallet Covers Market Landscape4.1 Market Overview4.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis4.3 Expert Opinion4.4 Ecosystem Analysis

5. Thermal Pallet Covers Market - Key Market Dynamics5.1 Market Drivers5.1.1 Growing Demand from Various End User Industries5.1.2 Increasing Benefits of Using Thermal Pallet Covers in Logistics Services5.2 Restraints5.2.1 Environmental Impacts of Single-Use Thermal Pallet Covers5.3 Market Opportunities5.3.1 Growing Product Innovation and Research & Development Activities5.4 Future Trend5.4.1 Emerging Trend of Bio-Based And Recyclable Thermal Pallet Covers5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

6. Thermal Pallet Covers - Global Market Analysis6.1 Thermal Pallet Covers Market Overview6.2 Thermal Pallet Covers Market -Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (USD Million)6.3 Market Positioning - Global Market Players

7. Thermal Pallet Covers Market Analysis - By Application7.1 Overview7.2 Thermal Pallet Covers Market, By Application (2020 and 2028)7.3 Pharmaceutical7.3.1 Overview7.3.2 Pharmaceutical: Thermal Pallet Covers Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)7.4 Food and Beverages7.4.1 Overview7.4.2 Food and Beverages: Thermal Pallet Covers Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)7.5 Chemical7.5.1 Overview7.5.2 Chemical: Thermal Pallet Covers Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)7.6 Others7.6.1 Overview7.6.2 Others: Thermal Pallet Covers Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8. Thermal Pallet Covers Market - Geographic Analysis

9. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Thermal Pallet Covers Market9.1 Overview9.2 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic9.3 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic9.1 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic9.2 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic9.3 South America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10. Company Profiles10.1 CargoWise Solutions Limited10.1.1 Key Facts10.1.2 Business Description10.1.3 Products and Services10.1.4 Financial Overview10.1.5 SWOT Analysis10.1.6 Key Developments10.2 QProducts & Services10.2.1 Key Facts10.2.2 Business Description10.2.3 Products and Services10.2.4 Financial Overview10.2.5 SWOT Analysis10.2.6 Key Developments10.3 Insulated Products Corporation10.3.1 Key Facts10.3.2 Business Description10.3.3 Products and Services10.3.4 Financial Overview10.3.5 SWOT Analysis10.3.6 Key Developments10.4 Protek Cargo10.4.1 Key Facts10.4.2 Business Description10.4.3 Products and Services10.4.4 Financial Overview10.4.5 SWOT Analysis10.4.6 Key Developments10.5 Eceplast10.5.1 Key Facts10.5.2 Business Description10.5.3 Products and Services10.5.4 Financial Overview10.5.5 SWOT Analysis10.5.6 Key Developments10.6 PAC Worldwide Corporation10.6.1 Key Facts10.6.2 Business Description10.6.3 Products and Services10.6.4 Financial Overview10.6.5 SWOT Analysis10.6.6 Key Developments10.7 TP Solutions10.7.1 Key Facts10.7.2 Business Description10.7.3 Products and Services10.7.4 Financial Overview10.7.5 SWOT Analysis10.7.6 Key Developments10.8 Ecocool10.8.1 Key Facts10.8.2 Business Description10.8.3 Products and Services10.8.4 Financial Overview10.8.5 SWOT Analysis10.8.6 Key Developments10.9 Softbox Systems Ltd.10.9.1 Key Facts10.9.2 Business Description10.9.3 Products and Services10.9.4 Financial Overview10.9.5 SWOT Analysis10.9.6 Key Developments10.10 Nordic Cold Chain Solutions10.10.1 Key Facts10.10.2 Business Description10.10.3 Products and Services10.10.4 Financial Overview10.10.5 SWOT Analysis10.10.6 Key Developments

11. AppendixFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a997ys

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-thermal-pallet-covers-market-forecast-to-2028---covid-19-impact-and-analysis-301373381.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Comments / 0

Related
CBS New York

Experts Advise Shopping Early As Pandemic-Related Supply Chain Issues Continue

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The holidays are not here yet, but some people are already starting to stock up on gifts. That’s because shortages are already starting to show up across the supply chain. Shopper Nicole Jimenez, of Harlem, browsed a toy aisle, seeing some empty shelves that could be the result of COVID-related problems with supply chain. With the holidays coming up, she wants to be safe, not sorry. “If there’s a lot of people going to order maybe the same things all at the same time, it might not get there on time. You might not have a gift for that person,”...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
murphyshockeylaw.net

Global Intelligent Rack Access Controller Market Covid-19 Impact Analysis, Trends and Forecasts to 2028 | Netrack, Borer Data Systems Ltd, Raritan– Exclusive Report by Contrive Datum Insights

Contrive Datum Insights Pvt. Ltd. has published an effective statistical data titled as Intelligent Rack Access Controller Market 2021 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2028. It defines about the recent innovations, applications and end users of the market. It covers the different aspects, which are responsible for...
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Global Edge Computing Market: Industry Perspective, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Segment, Trends and Forecast, 2030

The Global Edge Computing Market size accounted 3.6 billion in 2020 is estimated to reach 65.2 billion by 2030 growing with a CAGR of 33.60% during the forecast timeline. In the digital era, information technology and communications are two of the most essential issues. New services, businesses, and start-ups emerge, disrupting the market's existing order. ICT has a disruptive effect on company models and day-to-day work.Markets, businesses, and the government all need to adjust to these developments. Governments are putting in a lot of effort to adapt and embrace new technology in order to digitalize the globe in this way.The Information and Communications Technology (ICT) industry is a key facilitator of economic growth and a key driver of the global digital economy's future development. It brings together the digital ecosystem, which is a worldwide network of commercial and social activities that includes the Internet, mobile devices, and sensor networks.
MARKETS
TheStreet

Global Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Procurement Intelligence Report With COVID-19 Impact Analysis | SpendEdge

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Medium Voltage Switchgear market will register an incremental spend of about USD 12.56 Billion, growing at a CAGR of 6.55% during the five-year forecast period. A targeted strategic approach to Medium Voltage Switchgear sourcing can unlock several opportunities for buyers. This report also offers market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic .
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Research#Market Environment#Market Trends#Key Market#Market Segments#Food Beverage#Chemicals#Researchandmarkets Com#Cagr#Apac#Middle East Africa#Asia Pacific#Application
Medagadget.com

Animal Nutrition Market New Advancement Helps to Achieve US$450 billion by 2027 with Top Key Players and Covering COVID-19 impact Analysis

Animal Nutrition Market top level players are analyzed in report based on current and future development status, and Animal Nutrition market estimations from 2020 to 2027 in terms of revenue and volume. This report provides strategic recommendations consulted by the industrial experts including market share worldwide, future outlook, cost profit structure, supply, raw materials, labour cost, manufacturing expenses, latest market trends, demands, ROI.
AGRICULTURE
Medagadget.com

Smart Medical Devices Market Grow With CAGR 7.05%, Covering COVID-19 impact Analysis, Size, Share, Research Report Analysis, Global Industry Growth, Business Statistics, Top Leaders, Competitive Landscape

Coherent Market Insights has announced new analysis on Smart Medical Devices Market Status 2021-2027 which has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts and top vendors in the business. The report covers the market landscape and its development prospects over the coming years. The report also contains a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
MARKETS
murphyshockeylaw.net

Global Cordless Endodontic Electric Motor System Market (Impact Of COVID-19) Growth, Overview With Detailed Analysis 2021-2026

MarketandResearch.biz recently introduced a new title on Global Cordless Endodontic Electric Motor System Market Growth 2021-2026 from its database. The report provides a study with an in-depth overview, describing the product/industry scope and elaborates market outlook and status (2021-2026). The report is curated after in-depth research and analysis by experts. The report provides comprehensive valuable insights on the global Cordless Endodontic Electric Motor System market development activities demonstrated by industry players, growth opportunities, and market sizing with analysis by key segments, leading and emerging players, and geographies.
MARKETS
cuereport.com

Impact of Covid-19 on Hotel Reservations Software Market "“ Overview, Detail Analysis & Forecast to 2026

The Global Hotel Reservations Software Market Research Report is a comprehensive coverage of drivers, trends, analysis, opportunities, and restraints of the landscape. The study aims to offer a key in-road for potential investors to understand the growth opportunities, and potential challenges in the market. In order to do so, the Hotel Reservations Software market report includes growth, size, share, historical progression, future projections, and cost, revenue, and value chain analysis. The report will cover competitive challenges in the global landscape with a keen eye on prevailing market strategies, growth stories, leading products, geographies, and more.
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Country
China
TheStreet

Global Hot Melt Glue Gun Market To 2028 - COVID-19 Impact And Analysis

DUBLIN, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hot Melt Glue Gun Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Gun Type (Corded, Cordless, and Hybrid) and Application (Packaging, Construction, Automotive, Furniture, Footwear, Electronics, and Others)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global hot melt glue...
MARKETS
dvrplayground.com

Imidacloprid Market (impact of COVID-19) Growth, Overview with Detailed Analysis 2021-2028: Global Market Vision

Imidacloprid Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2028. A new and informative report of the Imidacloprid market has been asserted by Global Market Vision to give a brief of the market in the forthcoming years. To offer a clear vision of the inexpensive crescendos of the market, the report summarizes about the substantial leading companies in the global market along with a granular illustration of the collapse of the overall market. The report has figured out that the Imidacloprid market is marked by numerous segments and the market players are directed to cognize the miscellaneous and vibrant restrictions and plot their growth strategies accordingly.
MARKETS
murphyshockeylaw.net

Global Transparent PVC Stabilizer Market 2021 In-Depth Study and Covid-19 Effect Analysis By Top Companies and Forecast to 2026

MarketsandResearch.biz recently published a research study on Global Transparent PVC Stabilizer Market 2021 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2026 that defines the market size, market characteristics and focuses on key developments, major players, changing trends, and upcoming growth opportunities in the market. The report highlights the growing trend in the global Transparent PVC Stabilizer market. The report aims to cover new start-ups and updates from established companies to assist for future opportunities regarding the growth of the market. The report is categorized into products, types, applications, end-user, geographical analysis, drivers, restraints, competitive landscape, recent developments, takeaways from the report, etc.
MARKETS
Daily Mail

Biden's warning to China: USS Wyoming test launches Trident II nuclear missiles off Cape Canaveral after Beijing warned of nuclear war risk over AUKUS submarine pact

The US Navy successfully conducted a scheduled two-missile test launch of un-armed life-extended Trident D5LE nuclear missiles from the USS Wyoming on Friday. The USS Wyoming (SSBN-742), an Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine, was floating off the coast of Cape Canaveral, Florida when it completed the test, which was part of a Demonstration and Shakedown Operation, designated DASO-31.
WORLD
theeastcountygazette.com

Vaccine Resistance to Mu Variant May Enforce Full Lockdown

With the daily uprising of Covid-19 cases, UK’s Environmental Secretary has warned the country for a potential return of nationwide lockdown if a particular COVID-19 variant finds a way to evade the vaccines. Eustace told Sky News, “Arguably the biggest threat to the travel industry is that if we do...
WORLD
deseret.com

Pfizer reveals side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine booster

Pfizer has released the list of side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, and they’re pretty similar to the side effects from the second dose. The Food and Drug Administration released the data from Pfizer, which outlined what side effects 300 participants felt during a trial of the booster stage. Here’s a quick breakdown.
INDUSTRY
newyorkcitynews.net

China says Canberra 'potential target for nuclear strike'

Beijing [China], September 19 (ANI): After the launch of the trilateral security partnership of AUKUS, China picked on Australia saying that Canberra is now "a potential target for a nuclear strike". A newspaper run by the Chinese Communist Party says that Australia is now "a potential target for a nuclear...
CHINA
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
49K+
Post
198K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy