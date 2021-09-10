CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

'Secrets Of The Universe 3D' To Be Revealed At The California Science Center IMAX Theater

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 9 days ago

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Audiences will be immersed in the greatest mysteries of our time; and be introduced to the brilliant minds seeking to unravel them, in Secrets of the Universe 3D, opening for the first time in Los Angeles at the California Science Center IMAX theater on September 18, 2021. The film explores the most exciting machines ever conceived, including the Large Hadron Collider and the Laser Interferometer Gravitational Wave Observatory (LIGO), that enable us to look deeper into our origins and unveil the mysteries of dark energy, dark matter, black holes, and extra dimensions. Featuring a diversity of ethnic and female scientist role models, the film and its educational website aim to spark a new generation of interest in STEM fields in those often under-represented.

In Secrets of the Universe 3D, award-winning IMAX documentary filmmaker Stephen Low takes viewers on an exciting journey to Geneva, Switzerland, home to the Large Hadron Collider (LHC). The LHC is the largest and arguably most exciting machine ever constructed, built to witness an experiment which takes us back to within a millionth of a second after the Big Bang. Computer graphics illustrate the enormously powerful collider as protons rush at virtually the speed of light to a collision that duplicates the conditions of the start of the Universe.

Secrets of the Universe 3D invites guests to join physicist Dr. Manuel Calderón de la Barca Sánchez and his team of scientists who are attempting to verify new theories about the nature of atoms, which could possibly lead to insights that could enable new clean energy solutions, or other planet-saving ideas. Born in Mexico City, Professor Manuel Calderon de la Barca Sanchez is the son of a tenacious father who believed in the value of education, and a mother who always encouraged him. Today, Manuel is a professor and researcher with the UC Davis Physics department where he is seeking to understand the Universe through Quantum Chromodynamics. Secrets of the Universe features one of several of Manuel's projects at the Large Hadron Collider, supported by a National Science Foundation grant, and the breakthrough experiment by Manuel and his team.

According to Director Low, "21st century science machines like the LHC and LIGO are providing modern scientists with the tools that the giants of science in past centuries could only have dreamed of. I felt we owed it to them to inspire a new generation of young people to make the most of the new tools at their disposal."

For more information on the film, please visit http://secretsoftheuniversefilm.com or https://californiasciencecenter.org/imax.

About the California Science Center

The California Science Center is a dynamic destination where families, adults and children can explore the wonders of science through interactive exhibits, live demonstrations, innovative programs and awe-inspiring films.

The California Science Center and IMAX Theater are located in historic Exposition Park just west of the Harbor (110) Freeway at 700 Exposition Park Drive, Los Angeles. Open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., except on Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year's Day. For recorded information, including IMAX showtimes, call 323.SCIENCE (323.724-3623). IMAX ticket prices range from $6.75 to $8.95. For advance ticket purchases or to make required timed reservations to visit the rest of the California Science Center, call 323.SCIENCE or visit https://californiasciencecenter.org. Parking is available in the guest lot at Figueroa and 39th/Exposition Park Drive at $15 per car. Both the Science Center and IMAX Theater are wheelchair accessible. For further information, please visit our website at www.californiasciencecenter.org.

About K2

K2 Studios is a premier Giant Screen film studio, responsible for financing, production and production oversight, along with global distribution and marketing. Its films are exhibited by IMAX®, Giant Screen, and other specialty theaters located in museums, science centers, zoos, aquaria and other destination venues.

K2 has produced and/or executive Produced 15 giant screen films to date, and is also a leading distributor to TV and other non-theatrical platforms worldwide. Its catalogue contains not only Giant Screen/IMAX® films, but also a wide variety of non-giant screen documentaries, plus action sports, lifestyle, travel and music related programming.

Media contacts: Kristina Kurasz Cutting | kkurasz@californiasciencecenter.org (213) 744-7446

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/secrets-of-the-universe-3d-to-be-revealed-at-the-california-science-center-imax-theater-301373284.html

SOURCE California Science Center Foundation

Comments / 0

Related
news3lv.com

Nevada Science Center to unveil dinosaur

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Nevada Science Center, located in downtown Henderson, is set to show off Nevada's first dinosaur. The fossils were discovered in 2008 in the Valley of Fire State Park and have since been pieced together. “Nevada’s complex geologic history is only beginning to release its dinosaur...
HENDERSON, NV
mycentralfloridafamily.com

Orlando Science Center $10 Day

Orlando Science Center $10 Day – Join Orlando Science Center for a special opportunity to engage in science learning and fun for a discounted price on Sunday, September 19, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.! Visitors can enjoy all four floors of exhibits, movies, and live programming for just $10 per person, regardless of your age. Whether it’s your first time at Orlando Science Center, or you haven’t been in a while, $10 Day is your chance to see what’s new and learn some things, too!
ORLANDO, FL
Americajr.com

PHOTOS: ‘All In This Together’ COVID-19 exhibit at California Science Center in L.A.

AmericaJR’s Jason Rzucidlo recently visited the California Science Center in Los Angeles to check out their new exhibit “All In This Together.” In a few short months, a new disease turned our entire world upside down. We’re still confronting the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic and its disastrous effects. How did we get to this point, and where do we go from here? Explore the facts about COVID-19 and the science behind our most powerful public health tools for fighting the pandemic. All in This Together is on display on the second floor as you exit the escalator.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
healththoroughfare.com

Scientists Finally Find Missing Matter of the Universe

You may have already guessed that there’s a lot of matter in the Universe. Each of us is living proof that there’s matter in nature, some more than others. As why this matter exists in the first place is still pretty much a mystery; scientists still learn a lot about chemical elements and their way of acting.
ASTRONOMY
culturemap.com

Dallas Theater Center presents Cake Ladies

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Cake Ladies is a world premiere comedy from playwright-in-residence Jonathan Norton (penny candy) that was written specifically to welcome audiences back to the theater. It features tour de force performances by members of the Diane and Hal Brierley Resident Acting company originating roles created specifically for them.
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Imax Theater#Science Centers#The Large Hadron Collider#Ligo#The Big Bang#Universe#Quantum Chromodynamics#K2 K2 Studios#Giant Screen#Imax
thenerdstash.com

Fathom Events is Bringing Universal Monsters Back to Theaters

Classic horror is set to return to the cinema just in time for the Halloween season. Fathom Events is working in conjunction with Universal Studios to bring four of their classic monster movies back as part of the 90th anniversary. The movies will be aired as double features in participating theaters on Saturday, October 2, and October 30. The Universal monsters set to be revived are Dracula, Frankenstein, The Invisible Man, and The Wolf Man.
MOVIES
The Oakland Press

Science Center reopens for MathAlive! Interactive experience

The Michigan Science Center (MiSci) partially reopens Saturday, Sept. 18, with a reboot of its MathAlive! exhibit — an 8,000 square-foot experience designed for students in grades 3-8 that connects math to video games, sports, fashion, music, robotics and more — as well as potential careers. The reopening on the Smithsonian’s Museum Day offers free admission to museums affiliated with the institution around the country. Reserve tickets at www.mi-sci.org. MiSci is at 5020 John R. Street in Midtown Detroit, and is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
Switzerland
palmbeachillustrated.com

Science on Tap with South Florida Science Center

The South Florida Science Center and Aquarium (SFSCA) in West Palm Beach will invite of-age science aficionados to crack open a cold one and flaunt their knowledge during the return of the in-person Science on Tap series. The popular “age 21-and-up” series will kick off on Thursday, September 16, at 7 p.m. with a sustainability-themed event at Due South Brewing Co. in Boynton Beach. Dr. Anita Závodská, an associate professor of Environmental Sciences at Barry University, will present “Talking Trash: Waste Reduction Within the Human Ecosystem” to educate visitors on how they can be agents of change in today’s world.
FLORIDA STATE
Bay News 9

Universal reveals lineup for Rock the Universe music festival

ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando has revealed the lineup for Rock the Universe, the weekend-long Christian music festival. Lineup features for King & Country, Casting Crowns, We the Kingdom and more. The event will also feature a Sunday morning worship service. The festival, which was canceled this year because of...
Observer-Reporter

"Pompeii" exhibit coming to Carnegie Science Center

Carnegie Science Center officials have announced it will host “Pompeii: The Exhibition” starting Oct. 2 and continuing through April 23. The exhibit tells the story of the city hidden from view and forgotten for centuries until its rediscovery more than 250 years ago. The volcanic eruption that destroyed it also preserved it, and over time archaeologists have uncovered a unique record of daily life: roads, buildings, municipal services, paintings and more.
CARNEGIE, PA
Inside the Magic

The Secrets to the Tower of Terror Revealed!

“You unlock this door with the key of imagination. Beyond it is another dimension; a dimension of sound, a dimension of sight, a dimension of mind. You’re moving into a land of both shadow and substance, of things and ideas. You’ve just crossed over into…the Twilight Zone.”. Tower of Terror...
TRAVEL
TODAY.com

Researchers reveal key discovery in Bermuda Triangle: Wreckage 'has a story to tell'

It's a mystery that has endured for 76 years in a fabled area that many sailors and aviators have long said contains supernatural forces we don't understand. On Dec. 5, 1945, 14 airmen flying five World War II torpedo bombers called Avengers took off from Naval Air Station Fort Lauderdale on a routine training mission over the Bermuda Triangle and were never seen again. The U.S. Navy even sent a Martin Mariner search plane out at the time to find the missing aircraft, and that plane and it's crew of 13 also disappeared.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Science Focus

Our Universe may have a fifth dimension that would change everything we know about physics

In 1905, Albert Einstein showed in his Special Theory of Relativity that space is intimately connected to time via the cosmic speed limit of light and so, strictly speaking, we live in a Universe with four dimensions of space-time. For everyday purposes however, we think of the Universe in three dimensions of space (north-south, east-west, up-down) and one dimension of time (past-future). In that case, a fifth dimension would be an extra dimension of space.
ASTRONOMY
Missoulian

Here's when you can see full blue moon this weekend

This weekend is your next chance to catch the rare full blue moon before it again becomes "just a memory" until 2024. A blue moon is the third full moon in a season containing four full moons, rather than the usual three, according to Sky & Telescope magazine. The sky phenomenon has been a cultural muse for music, art and language, such as hit songs "When My Blue Moon Turns to Gold Again" and "Blue Moon," recorded by multiple artists including Elvis Presley, and the saying "once in a blue moon," which describes a rare event.
ASTRONOMY
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
49K+
Post
198K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy