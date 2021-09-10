CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings To Participate In The Morgan Stanley Virtual Laguna Conference

PHOENIX, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. ("WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: WSC), a North American leader in turnkey modular space and portable storage solutions, today announced that Tim Boswell, President & Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting and hosting private meetings during the 2021 Morgan Stanley Virtual Laguna Conference on Tuesday, September 14, 2021. The presentation will take place at 2:15 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time.

About WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings trades on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker symbol "WSC." Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the Company is a leading business services provider specializing in innovative flexible workspace and portable storage solutions. WillScot Mobile Mini services diverse end markets across all sectors of the economy from a network of approximately 275 branch locations and additional drop lots throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

Additional information can be found on the company's website at www.willscotmobilemini.com

Contact Information

Investor Inquiries:

Nick Girardinick.girardi@willscotmobilemini.com

Media Inquiries:

Scott Junkscott.junk@willscotmobilemini.com

