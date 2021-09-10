CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NSP releases updated information about missing Jefferson County woman

Cover picture for the articleLINCOLN, Neb. -- Authorities in Nebraska are continuing the search for a missing woman after new information was uncovered. The Nebraska State Patrol says it has new information about the disappearance of 55-year-old Linda Dillard. NSP says she was last seen on June 16th in the rural Table Rock area and was believed to be wearing a white tank top, jean shorts and brown sandal boots.

